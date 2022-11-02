Miss Argentina and Miss Puerto Rico get married after secretly dating for 2 years

Pageant queens Mariana Varela and Fabiola Valentín -- who won Miss Argentina and Miss Puerto Rico respectively in 2020 – revealed that they have gotten married after secretly dating for two years.

The two met at Miss Grand International (MGI) back in 2020 and became friends, keeping in touch after the pageant was over.

On October 30, they took to social media to announce their marriage, sharing glimpses from their two-year relationship in a video compilation. The caption suggested that Varela and Valentin had tied the knot on October 28.

“After choosing to keep our relationship private, we open our doors to a special day. 28/10/22,” they wrote, according to a translation provided by Hola magazine.

Their announcement post was flooded with congratulatory messages, including some from fellow contestants at the MGI pageant.

“Omg congratulations MGI brought together a beautiful union,” wrote Abena Akuaba, the Ghanian model who won the pageant in 2020.

Same-sex marriage has been legal in Puerto Rico since 2015, while Argentina legalised it in 2010.