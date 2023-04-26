Middle-aged men with high sex drive live longer than those with low libido, finds study

Men above 40 years who have a high sex drive tend to live longer than those with low libido, Japanese researchers have found. Middle-aged men with low libido are twice as likely to die early of cancer and heart disease, the study suggested.

Men with lower sex drives also reported lacking ikigai, a Japanese term for the reason of having a life worth living or having a “zest for life.”

Researchers from Yamagata University in Japan studied more than 20,000 people -- 8,558 men and 12,411 women -- for over a decade, to examine the connection between sexual interest and “all-cause” mortality, including cardiovascular and cancer. The study is considered among the first to examine the association between libido and mortality.

“Although sexual activity and sexual satisfaction are considered of benefit to psychological health and wellbeing in older groups, the association between sexual interest and longevity has not been investigated,” the researchers said.