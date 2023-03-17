Microsoft '365 Copilot': How AI-powered tool can make your life easier

Software giant Microsoft introduced a new AI-powered tool on Thursday, called "365 Copilot", which has been integrated into all the Microsoft Office applications such as Excel, Word, and Powerpoint. The aim of using the "365 Copilot" is to help improve user's creativity and enhance the overall productivity.

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella wrote on his Twitter feed that the introduction of Microsoft "365 Copilot" offers users "more agency" and has made the technology more accessible due to the use of advanced AI feature.

"With Microsoft 365 Copilot, we're giving people more agency and making technology more accessible with advanced AI and the most universal user interface: natural language," Nadella said.

Microsoft "365 Copilot" is integrated into different applications, each of which can perform different individual functions:



Word: Copilot in Word helps the user to write, edit, summarize, and create right alongside as they are working.

Powerpoint: Copilot in Powerpoint assists in the creation process by converting ideas into a designed presentation by using natural language commands.

Excel: In Excel, Copilot helps in unlocking insights, identifying trends or help create formal-looking data visualizations in minimal time.

Outlook: In Outlook, Copilot can help manage and synthesize the inbox to permit more time to be spent for communication.

Teams: Copilot in Teams helps increase the productivity of meeting with real-time summaries and action items directly in the context of the conversation.

Power Platform: Copilot in Power Platform will assist developers of all skill levels to streamline development by using low-code tools with the introduction of Power Virtual Agents and Power Apps.

Business Chat combines together data from different documents, email, presentations, calendar, contacts, and notes to assist in summarizing chats, find important dates, and write emails.