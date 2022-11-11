Melinda French Gates dating former TV correspondent after Bill Gates divorce: report

American philanthropist Melinda French is dating a former television reporter since the last few months or longer, over a year after her divorce from Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates, celebrity news website TMZ reported.

Jon Du Pre, a former Fox News correspondent in the late 90s and early 2000s, describes himself as a strategic communications specialist. He owns Du Pre Media. Du Pre has also worked as an anchor and a reporter at other news networks.

Bill Gates, 67, and Melinda French Gates made the announcement of their divorce on Twitter in May 2021. The divorce is among the most high-profile separations in recent times.

After their divorce, media reports highlighted Bill Gates’s inappropriate behaviour at the workplace and his relationship with Epstein.

A The Wall Street Journal report had said Microsoft's board had begun an investigation into Gates's previous romantic relationship with an employee, before he stepped down from the board in March 2020.A spokesperson for Bill Gates said "There was an affair almost 20 years ago which ended amicably." She told the publication that his "decision to transition off the board was in no way related to this matter. In fact, he had expressed an interest in spending more time on his philanthropy starting several years earlier".

The Gateses had said they would keep working together at the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, one of the largest charitable foundations in the world. They were married in 1994 in Hawaii. They met after she began working at Microsoft as a product manager in 1987.