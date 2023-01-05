Meet the 8 richest pets in the world: From Taylor Swift’s cat to Oprah’s dogs

All About Cats has released a report on the world’s wealthiest animals titled ‘The Ultimate Pet Rich List.’ With fortunes that run into millions, these beloved pets enjoy a life of luxury and financial comfort that few others can boast of. Some of them owe their fortune to social media, while others are successful business owners. Still others have inherited their fortune from their owners. Take a look at the 10 richest pets in the world:

1.Gunther VI

Unlike many other animals on this list who have made their fortune through social media, Gunther VI owes his staggering net worth to a generous inheritance that grew through clever investments. With a fortune worth $500 million, this German Shepherd is the world’s richest pet by a very long shot. According to All About Cats, Gunther VI is five times richer than the runner-up on this list.

He owes his $500 million fortune to his grandfather, who was the beloved pet of the late German Countess Karlotta Leibenstein. When the countess died in 1992, she willed her fortune of $80 million to Gunther III, which has since grown with some smart investments on the part of Gunther Corporation.

2.Nala



Nala the cat is more than just an Instagram star. This Siamese-Persian mix owes her $100 million fortune largely to her line of premium cat food. She is also the Guinness record-holder for the most-followed cat on Instagram with 4.4 million followers to her name. Nala’s pet parents are Varisiri “Pookie” Methachittiphan and Shannon Ellis.

3. Olivia Benson

Taylor Swift’s beloved cat, Olivia Benson, has appeared alongside her in music videos and commercials. The Scottish fold “earned her fortune starring alongside her owner in several music videos, has crafted her own merchandise line, and has had cameos in many big-budget ads,” said the report. Olivia Benson has a net worth of $97 million, which makes her the third richest cat in the world.

4. Sadie, Sunny, Lauren, Layla, and Luke

Sadie, Sunny, Lauren, Layla, and Luke are Oprah Winfrey’s pet dogs, and the billionaire talk show host has willed $30 million to each of them.

5. Jiffpom

At number 5 on the list of world’s richest pets is Jiffpom – Pomeranian dog and internet star with an Instagram following of 9.5 million. Jiffpom has a net worth of $25 million, which he owes, in large part, to endorsement deals. He is the highest-earning canine pet influencer who charges up to $32,906 for each Instagram post. 6. Choupette

Choupette the cat inherited millions after the death of her owner, renowned fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld. According to SCMP, the fashionable feline has also earned $4.5 million from her own modelling contracts and endorsements. Today, she has a net worth of around $13 million. 7. Pontiac

Betty White’s beloved golden retriever Pontiac died in 2017. According to All About Cats, Pontiac would have inherited $5 million from White. 8. Doug the Pug

Another Insta-famous pet on the list is Doug the Pug. Leslie Mosier’s famous pooch has earned a fortune of 1.5 million through Instagram deals, sponsored posts and endorsements.

