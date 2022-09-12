Meet Khaby Lame, the most-followed TikToker in the world with over 146 million followers

Khaby Lame creates his videos on TikTok without saying a single word. And yet, with more than 146 million, he is now the most-followed TikToker in the world.

The 22-year-old creates comedy skits that mock unnecessarily complicated “life hacks” without saying a word. Lame used to work in a factory before losing his job at the onset of the Covid pandemic. Now, the Sengalese-born creator has a lot to look forward to including becoming the face of Web3 and a deal with cryptocurrency exchange Binance in July 2022.

Speaking about his partnership with Binance, Lame told Forbes, “I’ve been curious about Web3 for some time, and jumped at the chance to partner with a leader like Binance because it aligns perfectly with what I usually do: make complex stuff easy and fun for everyone!”

As per the publication, a major area for Binance to tackle is the understanding of cryptocurrency and web3 and since simplifying the seemingly complicated is Lame's specialty, the company felt that he was a good match.

“Khaby has become a cultural icon and one of the most entertaining creators globally. We love his charm and sense of humor, and think it will bring relevance and relatability as we scale Web3 adoption,” said James Rothwell, Binance Global Vice President of Marketing.

“With so much nuance around Web3 and misinformation in the world, it was a perfect match to have Khaby on board to help debunk some of the myths around this space.”

Khaby Lame has also inked partnerships with fashion house Hugo Boss--where he was featured in the #BeYourOwnBoss campaign--and soccer club PSG. He was also a guest at the Cannes Film Festival in May this year.

According to an estimate by Forbes, Lame earned $10 million in 2021 from his endorsements.