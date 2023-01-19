MC Analysis I Why India’s cardiology pharma market is expecting a major disruption this year

Pharmaceutical major Glenmark announced the launch of a generic version of the blockbuster heart failure drug Vymada by Novartis on January 17 which will bring down its cost by a whopping 61-126 percent based on different dose strengths.

Vymada, which is going off-patent this month, is a combination of sacubitril and valsartan, indicated to reduce the risk of cardiovascular-related deaths and hospitalisations for patients with chronic heart failure and reduced ejection fraction.

While valsartan is used to treat hypertension, Sacubitril is used as a neprilysin (a type of enzyme) inhibitor which blocks the action of natriuretic peptides, a key compound in our bodies that removes sodium from the blood.

The drug by Glenmark, under the brand name Sacu VTM, has been priced at Rs 19 per tablet for a dose of 50mg, Rs 35 per tablet for a dose of 100mg and Rs 45 per tablet for a dose of 200mg. Every 100 mg Vymada tablet by Novartis, on the other hand, costs Rs 85.

And there is more good news. At least 5-7 more drug makers in India are set to follow the Glenmark over the next three months, by the end of the year at least 15-20 companies would be making this medicine, called “miracle drug for heart failure” by many cardiologists.

According to IQVIA sales data for the 12‐month period that ended December 2022, the total cardiology market is estimated to be Rs 20,730 crore with an annual growth of 7.7 percent over the previous year. The market of this particular drug, on the other hand, is estimated to be Rs 514 crore with an annual growth of 37.2 percent. Heart failure in India and Vymada’s role Heart failure is growing in India at an alarming rate and its prevalence is about 1 percent while around 8-10 million individuals are estimated to be affected by the condition. Also Read: MC Exclusive | Bharat Biotech’s intranasal COVID-19 vaccine likely to be available only in corporate hospitals in major cities Dr Ajay Kaul, chairman, cardiac sciences with Fortis hospital in Noida, pointed out that nearly 1.5 million new patients are admitted with chronic heart failure every year adding to the already overstretched hospital system. The introduction of Vymada was a game-changer in the treatment of heart failure, he said, as the drug is a combination of two molecules which has resulted in dramatically improved outcomes in patients. “The results are so spectacular that patients who took this drug while waiting for heart transplants had such a great improvement in their cardiac function that the transplant was no longer necessary and their condition could be managed with medication alone,” Kaul said. He added that apart from improved outcomes for heart failure, Vymada also prevents repeated hospitalisations. Pricing concerns Kaul underlined that despite all these advantages a large portion of our patient population, thus far, could not afford this miracle drug. “Now with the news that the drug will be off-patent, it will be accessible to a lot more patients in the form of generics. India is the largest exporter of generic medicines and Indian manufacturers have an opportunity to produce a version of Vymada at a much cheaper cost,” he said. “This will benefit not only the Indian people but also people from around the world.” Amit Choudhary, co-founder and chief executive of Dawaa Dost, an omni-channel pharmacy chain, said that he expects the cost of the medicine to come down by at least 60- to 70 percent with the availability of its generic versions. “I would expect its price to stabilise at Rs 100-200 per strip over the next 12 months,” he said. “The first set of people who will launch the drug may keep the price at Rs 400-500 per strip but then it will go down further later.” Also Read: Budget 2023: Foreign pharma firms push for fast-tracking of new drug approvals, ease of doing business Prescription pattern matters Choudhary also highlighted that as medicines in India are largely brought on the prescription of doctors, who specify brands rather than molecules, it may be a while before patients start getting the pricing benefit of the drug. “For example, various generic versions of the blockbuster diabetes drug Sitagliptin, which went off-patent early last year, are now available but still the sale of its generic versions has been pretty low as the doctors continue to prescribe the expensive version,” he said. Therefore, according to Choudhary, it may take nearly a year before the prescription pattern in the case of Vymada also starts reflecting the change.

Sumi Sukanya Dutta

