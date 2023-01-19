 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
MC Analysis I Why India’s cardiology pharma market is expecting a major disruption this year

Sumi Sukanya Dutta
Jan 19, 2023 / 09:52 AM IST

With a blockbuster heart failure drug Vymada going off-patent this month, its much cheaper generic versions by a number of drug makers are set to hit the market in India and several other countries. 

Dr Ajay Kaul, chairman, cardiac sciences with Fortis hospital in Noida, pointed out that nearly 1.5 million new patients are admitted with chronic heart failure every year adding to the already overstretched hospital system.

Pharmaceutical major Glenmark announced the launch of a generic version of the blockbuster heart failure drug Vymada by Novartis on January 17 which will bring down its cost by a whopping 61-126 percent based on different dose strengths.

Vymada, which is going off-patent this month, is a combination of sacubitril and valsartan, indicated to reduce the risk of cardiovascular-related deaths and hospitalisations for patients with chronic heart failure and reduced ejection fraction.

While valsartan is used to treat hypertension, Sacubitril is used as a neprilysin (a type of enzyme) inhibitor which blocks the action of natriuretic peptides, a key compound in our bodies that removes sodium from the blood.

The drug by Glenmark, under the brand name Sacu VTM, has been priced at Rs 19 per tablet for a dose of 50mg, Rs 35 per tablet for a dose of 100mg and Rs 45 per tablet for a dose of 200mg. Every 100 mg Vymada tablet by Novartis, on the other hand, costs Rs 85.

And there is more good news. At least 5-7 more drug makers in India are set to follow the Glenmark over the next three months, by the end of the year at least 15-20 companies would be making this medicine, called “miracle drug for heart failure” by many cardiologists.

