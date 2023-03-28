 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Many commonly used drugs may see a 12% price hike, the highest ever, come April 1

Sumi Sukanya Dutta
Mar 28, 2023 / 11:00 AM IST

Even though the Wholesale Price Index (WPI) has been falling since late last year, the overall WPI between January 2022 and 2023 remains at 12.12 percent, according to government officials.

The hike in medicine prices will be effective beginning April 1 and is likely to be notified anytime now.

The Prices of 384 drugs and over 1,000 formulations classified as essential medicines by the government are set to see the highest-ever annual rise of over 12 percent, due to a sharp rise in the Wholesale Price Index (WPI).

Annual hikes in the prices of drugs listed in the National List of Essential Medicines (NLEM) are based on the WPI. Also called essential drugs, these medicines are used in various government health programmes, apart from being sold directly to retail consumers.

Officials in the National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority said that the WPI stood at 12.12 percent between January last year and this year, citing the office of the economic adviser in the ministry of commerce and industry. However, this figure is yet to be notified officially.

