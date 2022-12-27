Mangoes in winter surprise traders in Gujarat's Porbandar. Auctioned for Rs 501 per kg

Traders in Gujarat's Porbandar were in for a surprise when farmers brought in their yield of winter mangoes to be auctioned in the APMC market on Monday. The kesar mangoes that were offered for Rs 350 per kg were eventually auctioned for Rs 501 per kg. A total of 60 kg of the fruit was sold on Monday.

The arrival of mangoes in winter generated a lot of excitement among both the traders and farmers with sweets being distributed at the end of the auction.

These kesar mangoes are grown especially in Saurashtra’s Talala and adjoining areas and are popular throughout the country.

This year, in Porbandar and other districts including Bileshwar and Khanbhala, there were reports of mango trees flowering almost three months before their time.

For the last few years, farmers have been growing mangoes in the area near the dam in Porbandar district’s Bileshwar, Khambhala and Katawana villages. The Kesar mangoes grown in these regions are bigger in size and are of good quality, making them extremely popular.