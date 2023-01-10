Man spends Rs 22 lakh to become 5 inches taller. 'Now I feel like a real adult'

Ibrahim Alğan from southern Turkey never forgot about the time his first girlfriend told him she wished he was taller. At five foot two inches tall, the 30-year-old school counselor said his colleagues made jokes about his height at least once a week. Alğan also felt tall people around him were more popular and had more opportunities. And so, he decided to become taller by getting leg-lengthening surgeries.

"If you're shorter, people don't take you as seriously as a tall person," he told Insider. He said he felt he wasn't confident enough to help students at his school. "I strongly believe that charisma is one of the must-have features in leadership. When you're short, you start 1-0 down."

Alğan got his first surgery in February 2015 but kept it a secret. He grew taller by 2.4 inches and told anybody who noticed his change in height that he had a bone deformity and needed an operation to fix it. He got the second surgery in March 2020 that added another 2.4 inches to his height.

"My only goal — I might even call it my life purpose — was to get taller," Alğan told Insider adding that his life has changed "dramatically" since he gained in height.

"When I put on a suit, I used to feel like a child, but now I can see myself as a real adult," he said. "I hear the phrase 'this outfit suits you' more, and it affects me positively in many aspects of my life."

He likes that he doesn't have to look up when he is talking to people, and it allows him "to think more healthily and thus make better decisions."

Read more: Ghana’s tallest man, whose height couldn’t be measured for lack of tools Such has been the impact of the surgeries that Alğan has now quit counselling and founded his own clinic in Turkey called Wanna Be Taller that offers leg-lengthening surgery, Insider reported. "I realised that there were many people desiring to have this surgery done in Turkey, but not many options to consult or even get more insights regarding the limb-leg-lengthening process," he told the publication. Alğan's clinic charges upto $51,850 for the procedures but the price depends on whether the patient wants to grow 3, 4, 5, or 6 inches. Read more: World’s tallest woman flies for the first time. How airline made arrangements

