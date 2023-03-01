 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Mamaearth co-founder's tip for entrepreneurs: 'If you think your idea has potential...'

Mar 01, 2023 / 02:18 PM IST

Ghazal Alagh had earlier shared a piece of advice for founders. 'Founders should fire and then rehire themselves every year to build their brands and businesses,' she said.

Mamaearth co-founder Ghazal Alagh has some advice for budding entrepreneurs who are really confident about their business ideas -- do an early product market fit.

Taking to Twitter, Alagh wrote, "If you think your business idea really has potential, do an early product market fit. Get those first 100 people who believe in your idea. And if you can get that, then go for it. If you’re thinking of starting a business, you’re already courageous enough to actually do it."

Earlier this year, Ghazal Alagh had shared another piece of advice for startup founders. She said founders should fire and then rehire themselves every year to build their brands and businesses.

Taking to Twitter, she wrote her "growth mindset": "Every founder should fire and then rehire themselves every year to understand the new skills required in the market to scale their business and build the brand."