Louis Vuitton has found its first Indian brand ambassador in Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone has been named Louis Vuitton’s first-ever Indian brand ambassador. The French luxury house announced that Padukone, 36, has become the first Indian to be signed as a ‘House Ambassador’ for Louis Vuitton.

Deepika Padukone was unveiled as a Louis Vuitton brand ambassador in its new leather goods campaign for the Dauphine bag. "Following a strong collaborative relationship with the Maison... the award-winning actress begins an exciting new chapter of her journey with Louis Vuitton," the fashion house said in a press release.

Deepika Padukone for Louis Vuitton (Image posted on Instagram Stories by @deepikapadukone)

The campaign also stars Emma Stone and Chinese actor Zhou Dongyu.

The announcement came shortly after Padukone was seen wearing a number of LV items in a cover photo shoot for Vogue. Speaking to Vogue about her association with Louis Vuitton, the actor said: “When you’re 18 and have just started earning, you don’t even bother looking into a Louis Vuitton store when you walk past it because you know you’re never going to be able to afford it.

“There are some things that are aspirational and then there are some things that are just completely out of your orbit. My association with Louis Vuitton is the latter.

“I’m a very practical, pragmatic person in reality, but I keep having to pinch myself because I can’t believe this is real. And it speaks to the kind of diversity I hope to see in the future.”

This is not Padukone’s first collaboration with the fashion house – she also appeared in Louis Vuitton’s pre-fall 2020 campaign. Padukone, counted among the top-paid actresses of India, has over 30 films to her credit, including Piku, Padmaavat and most recently, Gehraiyaan.

Deepika Padukone recently flew out to France for the Cannes Film Festival, where she will represent India as one of the jury members.