How India's first female MBA sarpanch Chhavi Rajawat transformed Rajasthan's Soda village

Faizal Khan
Mar 06, 2023 / 08:24 PM IST

Rural development is not an urban myth, India's first female sarpanch with an MBA degree, Chhavi Rajawat narrates the story of change in Rajasthan's Soda panchayat during her two terms, 2010-15 and 2015-20, thereby paving the way for more women sarpanch to emerge.

Chhavi Rajawat, who was sarpanch of Soda village in Tonk district of Rajasthan during 2010-20.

Chhavi Rajawat surveyed the stage, shifted a sofa and switched off a light so that the audience could clearly see her PowerPoint presentation. Speaking about transforming Soda at last month's Mathrubhumi International Festival of Letters in Kerala's capital, Thiruvananthapuram, Rajawat narrated the story of development as the two-time sarpanch of Soda village in Rajasthan, with the help of a lot of data and some anecdotes.

"People say changing mindset is difficult," says Rajawat, called the country's first woman sarpanch with an MBA degree. "I don't think so," she adds. Her work as the head of the panchayat of a village that once symbolised all that is wrong with rural development explains Rajawat's rationale. Three years after leaving a difficult job in tough terrain, the former sarpanch is certain that "rural development is not an urban myth".

One of Chhavi Rajawat's first initiatives as sarpanch was to reclaim Rajasthan's Soda village's reservoir that had run dry.

When Rajawat was elected to the panchayat of Soda, about 60 km south of Jaipur in Tonk district of Rajasthan, in 2010, her village was reeling from the disastrous effects of one of the worst droughts in the state. "The groundwater in the village was declared unsafe even for irrigation," she says about facing the daunting task of providing safe water to protect the residents' health and sustain the village's agrarian economy. "People were drinking water from open ponds and few homes had toilets. More than 70 per cent of health issues were related to contaminated water."