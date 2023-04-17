 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Why everyday decisions feel so stressful: Start with accepting you have limited decision making juice

The Conversation
Apr 17, 2023 / 10:43 AM IST

Humans have limited cognitive capacities. Thinking too much can be stressful and frustrate the intention to do so. You have to decide how to invest your resources

Decisions can be mentally exhausting. So sometimes everyday choices feel hard because you have decision fatigue

Almost every morning I face the same dilemmas. Whether I should wake up my wife with a kiss or let her sleep longer. Should I get out of bed or just press the snooze button? And that is even before I have had my first cup of coffee.

Our daily life is rife with so-called trivial decisions. People often feel silly for overthinking low-stakes decisions but research has shown there are logical reasons for feeling this way. Understanding why you feel so stressed by smaller decisions can help you learn what to do about it.

First, sometimes the sheer number of options overwhelms us, as we find it difficult to compare and contrast the options. Economics scholars long championed the notion that it's better to have more choices. But in 2000, US psychologists Sheena Iyengar and Mark Leeper challenged this idea.

