Why do people get tattoos?

Anjali Kochhar
Feb 26, 2023 / 04:30 PM IST

According to a market research report by Fortune Business Insights, the global tattoo market is projected to grow from $1.89 billion in 2022 to $3.55 billion by 2029.

If today we tell you a tale of tattoos, which might be 100 years old, will it surprise you? Might come as a shocker for some from Generation Z, right? But it’s true. The tradition of permanent skin tattoos has been practised in India for over a century. Back then, people used to adopt the ancient maze-like designs discovered on rocks as permanent marks on their bodies to represent their tribes.

Today, getting inked has got different meanings. Some people believe it to be a “permanent reminder” of their purpose, while for some it is just a reminder of the moment that they decided to get a tattoo. On the other hand, people also find getting a tattoo has now become a trend and there’s nothing wrong with that.

“It’s the best way of expression for introverts,” said a boy who was excited about his first tattoo, but didn't want to be name. “I am doing it to hide my scars,” said another.

Some also use tattoos as a medium to tell a tale that is very close to their heart. For example, celebrity stylist Sapna Bhavnani has a story of Sindhi culture inked all over her legs. Back in 2019, she released a documentary called Sindhustan which told some untold stories of Sindhi culture for which she interviewed people who had witnessed the Partition, and took these stories to tattoo artist Yogesh Waghmare.