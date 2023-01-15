What's the Mediterranean diet, why is it in vogue?

Truth be told, dieting is hard. Many diets don't work. And some can even threaten your health. Digging through mounds of information about dieting and deciphering which ones to actually follow can be overwhelming. This year too (for the sixth year in a row), US News and World Report has declared the Mediterranean diet as the best diet for heart health and weight loss. According to the website, the report is based on a review of 38 popular eating plans by experts in the fields of nutrition, obesity, food psychology and chronic disease management. The DASH (Dietary Approaches to Stop Hypertension, an eating plan rich in fruits, vegetables, whole grains, fish, poultry, nuts, legumes, and low-fat dairy) and flexitarian diets, which are similar to the Mediterranean diet, grabbed the second and the third spot in the same category. The dietary habits based on the traditional foods of the Mediterranean region was chosen as it is easy to follow, evidence-based, and nutritionally balanced, said the report. Surprisingly, the most searched Keto diet, Whole30 and Atkins were ranked among the lowest on the 24-diet list because of their poor sustainability and restrictions.

What exactly is the Mediterranean diet?

Vegetables are the basis of a Mediterranean diet. (Photo via Unsplash)

The Mediterranean diet simply refers to a way of eating that focuses on the traditional foods eaten in the countries that surround the Mediterranean Sea. So, basically, it refers to the traditional food cultures of Greece, Italy, Spain, Morocco, Egypt and Lebanon. Staples of the Mediterranean diet include fruits and vegetables, whole grains, nuts and legumes, and olive oil. The emphasis is on plant foods, but it incorporates some animal foods, particularly fish while dairy products are consumed in moderation. Being physically active and a moderate consumption of wine with meals is also part of the plan. Sugar-sweetened beverages, added sugars, processed meat and red meat are consumed sparingly.

Indians have been eating like this and it’s nothing new for us believes Dr Ruchi Soni, nutritionist and diet expert at ToneOp, a health and nutrition app. “The traditional Indian diet is very similar to the Mediterranean diet. The cornerstone of the Mediterranean diet is lots and lots of vegetables along with whole grains and legumes which is a major part of our diet. Importantly, India does not have a problem with excessive consumption of animal protein. But I do believe we shouldn’t adopt any diet in its entirety but choose what suits our body type and genetics.”

For nutritionist and lifestyle educator Karishma Chawla, Mediterranean is a way of life rather than a diet. “The Mediterranean way is all about including more plant based foods such as whole grains, legumes, vegetables, fruits, nuts, seeds and medicinal herbs and herbs and spices to add flavour and aroma to food. The diet also includes moderate amounts of dairy which is another advantage since dairy can be inflammatory and quite often people are either allergic or intolerant to it. The best part of the diet is moderation in animal protein which is great since we all know the risks associated with excessive animal protein diet,” says Chawla. The Mediterranean diet isn’t restrictive like many fad diets; rather, it emphasises eating nutrient-dense foods without counting calories or completely omitting any one food type.

Go slow on the sodium and instead use herbs and spices to pack in a big flavour punch. (Photo via Unsplash) The science on Mediterranean diet The Mediterranean diet first became of interest to researchers in the 1950s when certain populations in the Mediterranean Sea basin were observed to be in better overall health with lower rates of cardiovascular and metabolic diseases and greater longevity than wealthier nations of the Western world. Research suggests that the benefits of following a Mediterranean-style eating pattern may be many including improved weight loss, better control of blood glucose (sugar) levels and reduced risk of depression, to name a few. Eating like a Mediterranean has also been associated with reduced levels of inflammation, reduced risk of certain types of cancer, improved cognitive function, and more. However, it is important to note that most of the research conducted on the Mediterranean diet has been among people who live in Mediterranean or European countries or white populations living in the US. More research is needed to determine if similar beneficial effects from adhering to this diet would be observed in racially diverse populations. Here’s how to make it work for you If you are planning to launch into the diet — start small, suggest nutrition experts. “There is no need to completely change the way you eat. You could start by fitting in more veggies on your plate. Fruits and vegetables are a great source of vitamins and minerals and are one of the best foods to eat to ward off inflammation. They are also rich in antioxidants and phytochemicals to help your body,” says Chawla. Olive oil can be used to saute or drizzle over salads. (Photo via Unsplash) Olive oil which is a major component of the diet could be used to make salad dressings and vinaigrettes or to simply drizzle over homemade salads and finished dishes like fish or chicken to boost flavour. “Olive oil is rich in monounsaturated fatty acids, which may improve HDL cholesterol, the good type of cholesterol. You could also use it for sautéeing but not for frying. Continue to use coconut oil and ghee,” adds Chawla. Go slow on the sodium and instead use herbs, spices and vinegar and juice and zest from lemons to pack a big flavour punch. The go-to protein in the Mediterranean diet is fish. (Photo via Unsplash) The go-to protein in the Mediterranean diet is fish and eating more fish is the easiest way for non-vegetarians to jump onto the bandwagon. “Seafood is great two-three times a week to get our protein and good fats. In particular, this diet emphasises fatty fish like salmon (rawas), sardines (tarli) and mackerel (bangda). These fish are rich in heart- and brain-healthy omega-3 fatty acids. If you don’t want to go the whole hog, try incorporating it into some of your favourite foods, like tacos, stir-fries and soups,” suggests Chawla. Nuts which make for an integral part of the diet can make for a satisfying, on-the-go snack. Choose unsalted and unsweetened nuts than salted, glazed or chocolate-coated ones. Wine is part of the Mediterranean diet but in moderation. (Photo via Unsplash) Now for the best part — wine! The people who live along the Mediterranean — the Spaniards, Italians, French, Greek and others are not known to shy away from wine, but that doesn't mean you should guzzle it like a fish. Moderation is the key again. “Resveratrol found in wine which is an antioxidant is also found in supplement form. So, definitely we don’t need to over do it,” says Chawla. When you do sip, try to do so with a meal (even better if that meal is shared with loved ones). But if you're a teetotaler, you shouldn't start to drink just for this diet. Lastly, eating like a Mediterranean is all about savouring every bite. Instead of gobbling your meal in front of the TV, slow down and eat with your family and friends to savour what you're eating. Eating slowly allows us to tune in to our body's hunger and fullness signals and spending time with loved ones reduces stress and elevates our moods. Isn’t that the ultimate point of any diet? Here’s how to follow the Mediterranean diet

Focus your daily diet on plant-based foods like fresh fruits and veggies, whole grains, legumes, nuts and seeds.

Use extra virgin olive oil, which is rich in omega-9 fatty acids.

Reduce sodium. Instead use more herbs and spices such as cardamom, turmeric, mint, lemon juice and sumac to add flavour to dishes.

Cut your intake of red meat and get your protein from other sources including fish and poultry at least 2-3 times a week, plus include more plant-based protein sources.

Drink plenty of water to stay hydrated

Optional: Enjoy red wine in moderation. It’s a rich source of heart-healthy antioxidants.

Include small amounts of dairy including cheese and yogurt

Lastly don’t forget two other very important components of the Mediterranean diet and lifestyle: exercise and healthy relationships.

Nivedita Jayaram Pawar is a Mumbai-based freelance journalist, who writes on food, art, design, travel and lifestyle.

