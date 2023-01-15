 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
What's the Mediterranean diet, why is it in vogue?

Nivedita Jayaram Pawar
Jan 15, 2023 / 10:51 PM IST

For the sixth year in a row, the US News and World Report's annual ranking has named it the best overall diet for 2023. Does it work for Indians? Here’s what you should know about the trending diet

Truth be told, dieting is hard. Many diets don't work. And some can even threaten your health. Digging through mounds of information about dieting and deciphering which ones to actually follow can be overwhelming. This year too (for the sixth year in a row), US News and World Report has declared the Mediterranean diet as the best diet for heart health and weight loss. According to the website, the report is based on a review of 38 popular eating plans by experts in the fields of nutrition, obesity, food psychology and chronic disease management. The DASH (Dietary Approaches to Stop Hypertension, an eating plan rich in fruits, vegetables, whole grains, fish, poultry, nuts, legumes, and low-fat dairy) and flexitarian diets, which are similar to the Mediterranean diet, grabbed the second and the third spot in the same category. The dietary habits based on the traditional foods of the Mediterranean region was chosen as it is easy to follow, evidence-based, and nutritionally balanced, said the report. Surprisingly, the most searched Keto diet, Whole30 and Atkins were ranked among the lowest on the 24-diet list because of their poor sustainability and restrictions.

What exactly is the Mediterranean diet?

The Mediterranean diet simply refers to a way of eating that focuses on the traditional foods eaten in the countries that surround the Mediterranean Sea. So, basically, it refers to the traditional food cultures of Greece, Italy, Spain, Morocco, Egypt and Lebanon. Staples of the Mediterranean diet include fruits and vegetables, whole grains, nuts and legumes, and olive oil. The emphasis is on plant foods, but it incorporates some animal foods, particularly fish while dairy products are consumed in moderation. Being physically active and a moderate consumption of wine with meals is also part of the plan. Sugar-sweetened beverages, added sugars, processed meat and red meat are consumed sparingly.

Indians have been eating like this and it’s nothing new for us believes Dr Ruchi Soni, nutritionist and diet expert at ToneOp, a health and nutrition app. “The traditional Indian diet is very similar to the Mediterranean diet. The cornerstone of the Mediterranean diet is lots and lots of vegetables along with whole grains and legumes which is a major part of our diet. Importantly, India does not have a problem with excessive consumption of animal protein. But I do believe we shouldn’t adopt any diet in its entirety but choose what suits our body type and genetics.”

For nutritionist and lifestyle educator Karishma Chawla, Mediterranean is a way of life rather than a diet. “The  Mediterranean way is all about including more plant based foods such as whole grains, legumes, vegetables, fruits, nuts, seeds and medicinal herbs and herbs and spices to add flavour and aroma to food. The diet also includes moderate amounts of dairy which is another advantage since dairy can be inflammatory and quite often people are either allergic or intolerant to it. The best part of the diet is moderation in animal protein which is great since we all know the risks associated with excessive animal protein diet,” says Chawla. The Mediterranean diet isn’t restrictive like many fad diets; rather, it emphasises eating nutrient-dense foods without counting calories or completely omitting any one food type.