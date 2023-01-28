 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
The enduring relevance of All Quiet on the Western Front

Sanjay Sipahimalani
Jan 28, 2023 / 08:31 AM IST

The Oscar and BAFTA nominations for the new adaptation of Erich Maria Remarque’s novel are reminders of its powerful message.

The recent Netflix adaptation of 'All Quiet on the Western Front', directed by Edward Berger, is a powerful re-statement. (Photo: Screenshot/Netflix)

On a rainy night in May 1933, thousands of Nazi supporters gathered in a city square in front of Berlin’s Opera House. Watched over by propaganda minister Joseph Goebbels, they began to throw armfuls of books onto a huge bonfire. “No to decadence and moral corruption!” shouted Goebbels, urging the crowd to consign “un-German” material to the flames.

Among the thousands of volumes reduced to ashes in locations all over the country was Erich Maria Remarque’s All Quiet on the Western Front. When first published just four years ago it was wildly popular, with millions of copies being sold. In clear-cut prose, Remarque described the fate of a group of young soldiers during World War 1, based on his own experiences during the hostilities optimistically referred to as “the war to end all wars”.

In his introductory note, Remarque says that the book is “neither an accusation nor a confession”. Rather, it tells of “a generation of men who, even though they may have escaped shells, were destroyed by the war”.