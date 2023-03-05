 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Not a Dal moment: With prices of pulses soaring, what protein alternatives to consume

Mini Ribeiro
Mar 05, 2023 / 04:25 PM IST

Protein powerhouses and an integral part of the Indian diet, dals have been the most cost-effective, pocket-friendly source of protein. But with dals becoming expensive what are the other affordable alternatives?

India produces 20 million tonnes per annum of pulses which is 25 per cent of the world's pulses. According to Dr Muniswamy S, senior scientist (GPB), Zonal Agricultural Research Station, Kalaburagi, Karnataka, “Pulses are the major source of proteins, ranging from 20-32 per cent.”

Importance of protein

While the daily dietary protein requirement is 0.8 gm to 1 gm per kg of body weight, only one-third of the food budget is spent on protein foods.

Nutritionist Kavita Devgan says, “Protein is essential for us.  In fact, unlike fats and carbohydrates, we need a daily supply, as it is not stored in the body and its deficiency leads to depletion of muscle mass. Unfortunately, today, many of us are at the risk of protein deficiency. With the high cost of lentils, this problem could worsen, especially for vegetarians as dals have been a mainstay of our diets across India.”