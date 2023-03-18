 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsTrendsLifestyle

New restaurant | How Mezcalita hopes to fill the Mexican food gap on Mumbai's culinary map

Nivedita Jayaram Pawar
Mar 18, 2023 / 04:05 PM IST

Dressed up with murals by internationally acclaimed artist Senkoe and food to give your senses a jolt, Mezcalita may just fill the void of good Mexican food in Mumbai.

Mezcalita, Mumbai's new Mexican restaurant.

We can’t all get away to Mexico City or Baja for a vacation based on food. But you can come close to that here in Mumbai, especially if you hit the newest restaurant — Mezcalita. Because right past the lime green bat doors on Marine Drive is a Mexican street fair complete with cherry interiors, fun food and some seriously good cocktails.

Entry to Mezcalita, Mumbai's newest Mexican restaurant.

Mezcalita (named after the mezcal based drink) is the brainchild of Vicky Singh who launched Mumbai first standalone Mexican restaurant Sanchos way back in 2008. The outlet shut in 2016 creating a huge lacuna for good Mexican fare in the city. “While it's true that some attempts at Mexican cuisine in Mumbai may not have been successful in the past, we hope to change that with Mezcalita. Mumbai being a cosmopolitan city with a diverse population, there is a huge demand for Mexican food,” says Singh, who is a partner at Mezcalita along with Dope Coffee Roasters’ Rizwan Amlani. Singh is also the co-founder of Slink & Bardot.

Welcome to the party