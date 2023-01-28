 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
My Family and Other Globalizers | Travel - before and after having kids

Pallavi Aiyar
Jan 28, 2023 / 07:49 PM IST

If you thought a plane ride away from the kids would be the answer to sleepless nights and wolfed down meals...

Exhaustion is perhaps the single biggest difference between life before and after kids. (Representational image: Tima Miroshnichenko via Pexels)

Note to readers: My Family and Other Globalizers is a weekly parenting column on bringing up global citizens.

As a mother of small children, I developed an inverted relationship to airplane travel. Before the birth of my bratskies, I’d hated plane journeys, like all good snobs. Airplane food tasted about as good as it looked, the legroom in economy made the cages of battery chickens appear spacious, and the interminable security queues had me grinding my teeth so hard that I’m sure any dentist in the vicinity would have been impelled to prescribe me a mouth guard.

Enter Ishaan and Nicolas, and suddenly solo work travel that involved extended plane journeys became a longed-for scenario, an imagined refuge. I came to think of them as a utopia, where I would read entire novels projectile vomit-free, watch movies unscented by poopy diapers, or just allow myself to succumb to the unplanned pleasures of daydreaming. Even the airplane food was imagined as appetizing, simply by the fact that it could be eaten, instead of ending up painted on my face.

Unfortunately, this imagined utopia rarely came to pass. My daydreams inevitably morphed into nightmares about instructions I’d forgotten to give the nanny, or dreadful playground accidents that could see my offspring maimed for life. Had I remembered to tell my husband to pack a banana as a school snack? And even if I had, would he remember? And if he didn’t, would my beloved child become stunted with malnutrition?