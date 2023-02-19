 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Mumbai says hello to cacao with a craft chocolate festival

Deepali Singh
Feb 19, 2023 / 11:12 AM IST

A craft chocolate festival is being held this weekend in the city to introduce consumers to Indian cacao and its potential. The two-day festival will witness exhibitions, workshops, and conferences on creation of chocolates, chocolate pairings and more.

Craft chocolates at the chocolate festival in Mumbai.

The rise of the craft chocolate industry in India can be gauged from the fact that up until 2017-18, there were just four or five such brands in the country. Cut to 2023, and there are more than 20 such brands and the number is only increasing.

In this potent atmosphere, chocolatier Ketaki Churi and bean-to-bar chocolate connoisseur Patricia Cosma recognised the need to increase awareness among consumers about craft chocolate and came up with The Indian Cacao and Craft Chocolate Festival in Bengaluru in November last year. This year, the duo has brought their festival to Mumbai this weekend, with the aim of introducing Indian cacao farmers, bean-to-bar chocolate makers, pastry chefs, and chocolatiers to the consumer through exhibitions, workshops, and conferences.

Varanashi Farm Stall.

The two-day festival will allow chocolate enthusiasts to indulge in the craft chocolate experience through activities that provide an insight into the creation of chocolates, the versatility of Indian cacao bean, chocolate pairing with cheese, a music and chocolate tasting, and an introspective card game session with cacao, each session unveiling the various aspects of Indian-origin chocolate.