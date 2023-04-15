 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Mumbai: Make this weekend a boozy one with Agents of Cheer drinks fest

Deepali Singh
Apr 15, 2023 / 02:58 PM IST

Workshops, tastings and masterclasses with experts on all things drinks.

Agents of Cheer drinks fest this weekend in mumbai.

From gin festivals to wine-tastings and beer-chugging, the urban audience is getting enough and more opportunities to taste different kinds of alcohol and celebrate their diversity. However, not all of these festivals have the advantage that Agents of Cheer has. In its fourth edition now, the drinks fest is apparently the only festival in the category to have all types of beverages like wines, spirits, craft drinks, meads, zero-alcoholic drinks and even premium teas/ coffees as part of their curation — all under the same roof.

Taking place over this weekend at IF.BE in Ballard Estate, Fort, the two-day event promises to be a premium drinks experience with handpicked wines, premium spirit experience, vast cocktails selection, expert masterclasses and workshops, food and live music.

Four years ago, Gargi Kothari, the founder of the wine experience curation company Magic Cellars and Ruchika Aggarwal D’souza, founder of creative studio Pointy Zebra Entertainment, got together to organise Agents of Cheer. “We started Agents of Cheer with the intention of creating a premium, carefully curated drinks experience for the end consumer — to create a space that would welcome the drinks enthusiasts, newcomers and experts alike. Also, bringing brands that are producing some great quality beverages, closer to the consumer who has the interest, curiosity and enthusiasm to explore various tastes,” says D’souza, the creative director of the fest.

According to D’souza, the USP of this year, like every year, is its immaculately created experience design. “The other big USP is the inclusion of homegrown brands, be it spirits, wines or craft drinks. Showcasing these brands, who are creating some incredible beverages, is our happy place,” she adds.