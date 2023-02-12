 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Little bites through Europe’s vegan capital, Berlin

Kalpana Sunder
Feb 12, 2023 / 10:45 PM IST

Burgers without meat, cakes without eggs and ice cream without regular milk are all becoming increasingly common in Berlin. There are also animal-free butchers, selling meat-free versions of smoked bacon strips and mince.

Roughly 80,000 people in Berlin are vegan. Vegan restaurants have cropped up everywhere, and most other restaurants stock vegan options, too. (Photo by Kalpana Sunder)

Alain’s Snack bar on Schönhauser Allee in Berlin was once a bookshop. Now a hole-in-the-wall cafe with one window, it sells an iconic food: Ketwurst - an east German alternative to the iconic West German Street food of Currywurst - a sausage cut into bite-sized chunks and seasoned with curry ketchup.

(Photo by Kalpana Sunder)

Currywurst started as a cheap street food when the devastated city was being rebuilt after World War II. An enterprising person poured some sauce with curry powder taken from British soldiers over pieces of pork sausage, and the Currywurst was born!

Ketwurst, on the other hand, is something that was invented by East Berliners - a sausage slathered with ketchup and stuffed into a hollowed-out roll.