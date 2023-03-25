 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Kubbra Sait: ‘I started writing from a place of getting healed’

Saurabh Sharma
Mar 25, 2023 / 05:26 PM IST

A former corporate employee, TV host, model, actor, and now a writer, Kubbra Sait, who's recently published her memoir 'Open Book', talks about the power of hugs, letting Sacred Games' Kukoo live on in people's hearts and hustling to make more money to survive in expensive Mumbai.

Host-model-actor Kubbra Sait recently published her book, 'Open Book: Not Quite a Memoir' (HarperCollins, 2022).

“My life is much larger than my career.” Nothing else from Open Book: Not Quite a Memoir (HarperCollins, 2022) by Kubbra Sait could’ve effectively summarised her life (and the book). An ex-Microsoft employee, TV host, model, actress, and now a writer, Sait has donned many hats and immersed herself in everything as effortlessly as she played Kukoo in the popular web-series Sacred Games. In a candid conversation with Moneycontrol, she discusses her memoir, the power of hugs, and more. Edited excerpts:

Did you purposely want this book to not just be a memoir?

Many people asked me this question: Aren’t you too young to write a memoir? But I don’t know if age is a qualifier to know the kind of experiences life has lent to you to make you the kind of person that you choose to become and also to recognise if you learnt from your failures. But then, I’m not apologetic about my ambition, abortion, or abuse. I think, holistically, today, if anything, I’m far more comfortable in my skin than I ever was. I remember saying this before when I hit the button ‘send’, I felt as if I had taken this metaphorical baggage off my back. And I stand tall, very proud of the journey I’ve lived. I feel like it doesn’t matter what labels we give it; the idea of a story and a journey is to bring people together and to grow as human beings. If anybody can end up taking a leaf from my book and turn their life around, then I guess it’s a win-win situation for them, me, and the publisher.