Kraken Black and 6 more spiced rums to try, and how to drink them

Murali K Menon
Feb 11, 2023 / 03:22 PM IST

Infused with spices like green cardamom, star anise, cinnamon, cloves and vanilla, these rums can be sipped on their own or had with mixers like ginger ale or tonic water.

Kraken Black is distilled in Trinidad & Tobago and infused with over ten herbs and spices; Sailor Jerry Spiced Rum has flavours of vanilla, with hints of cloves and cinnamon; and Two Swallows is orangey, sweet and salty.

A spiced rum is lot like regular rum. It is usually even matured for the same amount of time as the latter. The ‘spiced’ in the name comes from the addition of spices, from cardamom and cloves to vanilla, nutmeg and orange peels. Spiced rums are pretty unpretentious — they are made for mixing (ginger beer, tonic water, fruit juice), but there are also some stellar examples that you can simply sip as well. Here, we look at some interesting examples from both across the world and closer home that you should get your hands on:

1. Kraken Black Spiced Rum

Named for the mythical sea monster from Scandinavian folklore, Kraken, owned by US-based Proximo Spirits, is distilled in Trinidad & Tobago and infused with over ten herbs and spices. The rum — 40% ABV and imported into India by Mumbai-based Monika Alcobev—is rich and spicy on the palate and has a long, lingering finish. And that giant-squid-inspired bottle is totally cool as well. Rs 4,280 to Rs 6,740.

2. Two Swallows Citrus and Salted Caramel Spiced Rum