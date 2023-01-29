 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Know the difference: What Indians have been eating as Mexican is Tex-Mex

Mini Ribeiro
Jan 29, 2023 / 04:22 PM IST

Who doesn’t love a plateful of tortilla chips or nachos, heaped with salsa, guacamole and jalapeños, smothered in gooey cheese? But is that even the real Mexican food?

Tacos al pastor at Sanchez, Bengaluru.

Ola, Mejico!

Anthony Bourdain once said: “Americans love Mexican food. We consume nachos, tacos, burritos, tortas, enchiladas, tamales, and anything resembling Mexican, in enormous quantities, as much as we think we know and love it, we have barely scratched the surface of what Mexican food really is. It is not melted cheese over a tortilla chip. It is not simple, or easy. It is, in fact, even older than the great cuisines of Europe and often deeply complex, refined, subtle, and sophisticated.”

Tamale at Sanchez, Bengaluru.

This, in essence, sums up how misunderstood and misrepresented Mexican cuisine is, globally and more so, in India.