International Booker longlist | Why Perumal Murugan’s Pyre is poised to set the world on fire

Shinie Antony
Mar 18, 2023 / 11:09 AM IST

Written by Perumal Murugan and translated by Aniruddhan Vasudevan, 'Pyre' is the first Tamil novel to be longlisted for the International Booker Prize.

Perumal Murugan; and Pyre is a delicate love story set against the giant frame of caste and honour. (Photos courtesy Penguin Random House)

The news that Perumal Murugan’s book Pyre has been longlisted for the International Booker Prize, so close on the heels of Geetanjali Shree’s win last year, is welcome for many happy reasons.

As authors go, no one will dispute that Murugan deserves a wide audience, the wider the better. His books have taken up themes that are dark, compelling, intense and raw – penned in ways that pierce through language and words. His writings continue to reconstruct the conscience of a world that would rather go with the flow, dabble in surfaces, and remain blissfully unaware of the darker, grimmer social realities that ail us as a whole.

Published in Tamil 2013 as Pookkuzhi, and translated into English by Aniruddhan Vasudevan in 2016, the novel was longlisted for the DSC Prize in 2017. And while Shree’s win for Ret Samadhi, translated from Hindi into English by Daisy Rockwell as Tomb of Sand, was a historic one, Murugan’s novel being in Tamil is an added dimension for the language being South Indian, sometimes missing from the national psyche as an Indian language at all.

A feverish read, where tragedy is knocking at the door almost from the first page, an inevitable end against which the reader keeps his fingers crossed, Pyre is a delicate love story set against the giant frame of caste and honour. Dedicated to R. Ilavarasan, the Dalit man found dead on a railway track following his inter-caste wedding, it is a book that unflinchingly looks at the caste narrative in the present days.