India Art Fair 2023 preview | Andy Warhol’s Marilyn Monroe prints and Antonio Santin’s magical carpets are flying to India

Jayanthi Madhukar
Jan 21, 2023 / 08:01 PM IST

India Art Fair will be on at New Delhi from February 9 - 12. A quick look at what will be on display.

Artwork for the BMW Art Car this year was done by Bengaluru-based artist Devika Sundar. (Photo courtesy India Art Fair and BMW India)

India Art Fair, which began in 2008, hit a roadblock in 2020 when the Covid-19 pandemic shutdown large parts of the world.

With just over two weeks remaining till the 2023 edition, festival director Jaya Asokan will be expecting a return to the pre-Covid momentum, as galleries, artists, and importantly, collectors return.

What to look forward to

Over the years, the Fair has evolved to showcase works by artists ranging from Jitesh Kallat and Anish Kapoor to young artists like Bengaluru’s Devika Sundar whose award-winning design for BMW X7 will be featured at this edition.

There will also be residencies, talks, and workshops during the four-day fair, and visitors can see exhibits by 71 galleries and 14 institutions from all over India and elsewhere under one roof. To make it easier for those who plan to visit the Fair, we bring you a list of works/artists which shouldn’t be missed:

Andy Warhol’s Marilyn Monroe Prints