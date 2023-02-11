 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
HomeNewsTrendsLifestyle

'I don’t have to prove a point': Master percussionist Trilok Gurtu on life and music

Nidhi Gupta
Feb 11, 2023 / 05:03 PM IST

The maverick musician who has been active for nearly half a century and played with greats like John McLaughlin, Ustad Zakir Hussain and Pandit Hariprasad Chaurasia, is currently on tour in India with Israeli ensemble Castle In Time.

Trilok Gurtu’s elaborate “floor kit” features a drum set and the tabla, but also a bucket of water, cowbells, strings of ghungroos, gongs, cymbals and more. (Photo courtesy Trilok Gurtu)

It’s been two years since Trilok Gurtu last visited Mumbai, his childhood home. It was just the beginning of the pandemic then, and he didn’t take any work at the time. “I was on holiday. It (Mumbai) is all the same; some things are good, some not so much,” says the master percussionist over a phone call. “I try to get out of the city and come back as much as I can.”

Gurtu, now 71, has been on the move for much of his decades-long career, and this process of leaving and returning has been key to his life and music.

The son of the famous Hindustani classical vocalist Shobha Gurtu (a Thumri exponent), Trilok Gurtu began practising the tabla at an early age, and developed an affinity for the drums in his adolescent years. By the early 1980s, he had moved to Europe, where he played in a band with jazz trumpeter Don Cherry. Through the 1980s and '90s, Gurtu formed bands of his own, played the drums and the tabla in trios and quartets, and was an important part of supergroups, such as John McLaughlin’s The Mahavishnu Orchestra.

By the turn of the century, Gurtu’s experiments with fusion—where his training in Indian classical forms (also Carnatic music) met jazz, electronic, dance tunes from Africa—were finding a growing audience, mostly abroad. But that essence of combining a deep understanding of Indian forms with others from the world also influenced the Asian underground movement—artists like Nitin Sawhney, Talvin Singh, Karsh Kale have all played with him.