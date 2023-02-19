 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsTrendsLifestyle

How to give your Sunday picnics a delish makeover, for a price

Neeta Lal
Feb 19, 2023 / 12:56 PM IST

From date picnics to Valentine Day picnics as well as indoor picnics, these entrepreneurs are finding ways to give the humble and ubiquitous picnic a facelift.

Sometimes a picnic is the best way to experience a new place. (Photo by Helena Lopes via Pexels)

Who doesn’t love picnics? After all it’s all about savoring good food with your loved ones in a salubrious setting with some fun n games thrown in. And with the brutal pandemic mostly behind us, and cloistered families getting out to enjoy some quality time outdoors, picnics are all the rage again.

Capitalizing on this growing trend, hotels, resorts and entrepreneurs are stepping in to offer experientials.

Ayushi Jain, 31, who runs the Delhi-based catering service Graze With Love, says her handcrafted grazing boxes and picnic hampers cater to all kinds of picnics “from those for pets to wedding anniversaries, friends’ gatherings, senior citizen birthdays or just families enjoying the pleasant weather over good food”.

Picnic basket by Graze With Love