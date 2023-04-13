 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsTrendsLifestyle

Haruki Murakami on his first novel in 6 years: My stories are never pessimistic

Associated Press
Apr 13, 2023 / 08:56 AM IST

Haruki Murakami's latest, The City and Its Uncertain Walls, is set to be released in print and in digital formats this week. It’s his first novel since the 2017 bestseller, Killing Commendatore

Murakami says he started writing the new book in January 2020 and finished in December 2022, years that overlapped with multiple earthshattering events

Haruki Murakami wrote a story of a walled city when he was fresh off his debut. More than four decades later, as a seasoned and acclaimed novelist, he gave it a new life as The City and Its Uncertain Walls.

It was three years ago when he felt the time had come to revisit the story that he thought was imperfect but had important elements, such as the wall and the shadow, and tackle them again based on what he was feeling on his skin.

Also read: There’s more to Japanese novels than Murakami

"Because of the coronavirus, I hardly went out and stayed home most of the time, and I tended to look at my inner self. Then I thought, perhaps it's time to write that story," Murakami said. And he did, "as if recovering it from the back of a drawer."