Game review: Resident Evil 4 remake is a masterpiece

Ania G
Apr 23, 2023 / 03:46 AM IST

Easy to pick up and tough to master, Resident Evil 4 offers a challenging experience along with great accessibility features to first-time gamers to get the hang of the survival action genre.

Journey with Leon Kennedy, an agent tasked with rescuing the president’s daughter in a tucked away Spanish village. (Image: Resident Evil 4 remake)

If there’s one title uniting Resident Evil fans across the world, it’s the highly anticipated remake of the pivotal Resident Evil 4. The original title back in 2005 was a game-changer, remembered as one of the greatest games of all time and a major influence for many of today’s third-person survival games. The remake of this iconic game is a perfect example of how remakes done right can create an unforgettable experience that new-age gamers can imbibe, and veteran gamers can relive. Here’s why you need to add Resident Evil 4 remake to your collection.

Simplicity in a compelling narrative

With today’s games getting increasingly intense with themes that are highly relevant to modern times, the Resident Evil 4 remake brings back the days of a simple narrative that kept you going ahead for more. Journey with Leon Kennedy, an agent tasked with rescuing the president’s daughter in a tucked away Spanish village. The village folk are not particularly friendly (or even human) and you discover the ongoings of this place left behind in time, trudging through with just your survival instincts.

Though this is the fourth installment in the series, you don’t need to have experienced the previous titles and can dive headfirst into this one. Resident Evil 4 can in fact accentuate your experience with other Resident Evil games if this happens to be your first.