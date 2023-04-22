 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Eid Mubarak | What's Eid without biryani? Check out 8 recipes from India's top chefs

Nivedita
Apr 22, 2023 / 06:53 AM IST

Eid 2023 | Kebabs, sheer khurmas, chana masalas and biryanis are an integral part of any Eid feast. We help you plan the perfect festive spread with 8 biryani recipes from some of India's top chefs

Among all the rice recipes, biryani will always remain at the top spot because it tastes just as good with veggies as it does with meat. And when it is Eid, biryani is a must! We have put together these biryani recipes curated by India's top chefs for your Eid celebrations. Happy Eid 2023.

Egg Biryani

By Chef Manish Sharma, Executive Chef, Radisson Blu, Udaipur