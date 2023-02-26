'Diners don’t get this food anywhere, even in cities like Delhi': Chef Chintan Pandya of New York’s Unapologetic Foods

Overseas, butter chicken and saag paneer may be the "stars" of Indian cuisine, but they’re perceived to be heavy and rich, particularly by a global audience. Breaking this bubble are chef Chintan Pandya and restaurateur Roni Mazumdar of New York’s Unapologetic Foods, a group that’s behind some of the most celebrated restaurants like Adda, Semma, Masalawala, and Dhamaka, among others.

The "crazy" duo (yes, they call themselves that) set out to serve unpretentious, homestyle Indian food in a foreign land, and ended up being celebrated for the "big risk". What makes them different? For one, they don’t serve rock-hard paneer (something that’s pretty common in the US) that will break their guest’s teeth. Jokes aside, the two wanted to bring the rarely talked-about regions of India to the forefront through their culinary creations.

Chef and partner Chintan Pandya (left) and restaurateur Roni Mazumdar in the dining room at Dhamaka at Essex Street Market on the Lower East Side, New York City, the US. (Photo: Clay Williams, courtesy Unapologetic Foods)

Not only was Dhamaka adjudged the No.1 restaurant on the New York Times New Restaurants List 2021, chef Pandya also bagged the prestigious James Beard Foundation Award for best chef — New York in 2022. What’s more, they are the only Indian restaurateurs to be a part of the New York State Restaurant Association.

After making waves in New York, Pandya and Mazumdar are in India for the first time to recreate the Dhamaka experience for diners in JW Marriott Hotel New Delhi Aerocity on February 24-25, 2023, and JW Marriott Mumbai Juhu on March 3-4, 2023 (the Dhamaka India tour includes four exclusive dinners). This culinary fiesta has been jointly organised by Masters of Marriott Bonvoy and Culinary Culture (India’s definitive voice in food, co-founded by Vir Sanghvi and Sameer Sain). The menu includes Madrasi Egg Roast, Makke di Roti and Saag, Maach Paturi, Lasooni Jhinga, and Methi Gosht, among other dishes. Moneycontrol caught up with chef Pandya in New Delhi for a chat on everything about Dhamaka and his journey in the culinary world. Edited excerpts:

We are aware that Dhamaka translates to ‘explosion’. What dhamaka did you want to create when you thought of this concept?

I think Dhamaka is more about jumbled up pieces coming together. When we opened up our first restaurant, I had suggested Dhamaka as the name, but Roni thought of it as horrible. We had only met a few months ago and it was the first time we were working together. Plus, Roni had been living in New York far longer than me and I believed he knew better.

After Adda’s success, we decided to open Dhamaka in May 2020, but at that time, we hadn’t thought of a name. The restaurant was 70 per cent done but COVID-19 happened and we didn’t know anything about the future.

The interiors of Dhamaka restaurant, New York City. (Photo: Will Ellis)

After the restrictions were relaxed, we resumed construction and by the end of November 2020, our space was ready. But indoor dining was still not permitted, so we had to wait until February 14, 2021 (there was a cap of 25 per cent on indoor dining).

It was the same time that Roni’s wife was pregnant with her second child and could go into labour at any point. In hindsight, it was quite funny, Dhamaka opened up on February 14 and Arjun was born on February 15. It was quite a dhamaka!

Dhamaka food spread. (Photo: Adam Friedlander).

Your restaurants have names like Adda and Dhamaka, very colloquial Hindi words. Is there a particular reason behind this?

For me, Dhamaka is a ‘perfectly imperfect’ restaurant; there’s really no sense to it. Except for Semma, I think most of our concepts are completely the opposite of what you find in textbooks.

Coming to Dhamaka, I believe we are all about fun-dining. I want people to come here and enjoy the food they eat. In fact, our service is also similar. We don’t have polished people working for us, but these are folks you can connect with. They are literally like your neighbours or say someone you meet in a bus or a train.

I recall a restaurateur from London dining with us, who was so impressed with one of our servers from Bangladesh. I remember having a chat with our server, when he mentioned his struggle of being hired elsewhere for the lack of a personality. We’ve never felt that, for us all that matters is his pleasant demeanour, and how great he is with guests.

You use the word crazy too often, every time you mention Dhamaka. Do you believe it’s two crazies (Roni and you) coming together to create innovative concepts?

I think crazy is a cool word (laughs). But let’s say, we are also conscious of the market, even if we don’t do normal things. Of course, we are heavy on risk-taking, but we aren’t erratic. We won’t just say something is great, simply because we’ve done it. At the end of the day, a customer should accept us because we are at their mercy. I don’t believe in changing everything for them, but if they don’t enjoy something in particular, there’s always a reason behind it.

Dhamaka's Doh Khleh, a Khasi pork dish. (Photo: Adam Friedlander)

Do you believe there’s a rebel within you, who wants to move away from convention?

I come from a middle-class Gujarati family; a boy who has always loved eating food. When we went out to restaurants, the only thought that would cross my mind was that I’d get free food and never have to pay for it, if I became a chef. This was around the time when I was 15-16 years old – my mother and other family members would poke fun at me.

Let me tell you something hilarious. Every time we would head to a restaurant, I wouldn’t order something I liked. Instead, I’d take a look at the prices and order the most expensive dish on the menu. That’s when I realised I wanted to become a chef because I could eat anything I liked, without having to shell out any money. I didn’t cook much at this point; little things here and there but no serious cooking.

What’s the one thing that’s insane, but you are unapologetic about doing it?

Bargaining (laughs). It’s in my blood and I do it in the US too! We are Indians, after all.

Where do your recipes come from? Tell us the secret.

When I was working in India, I would travel a lot. Sometimes, you gain all the knowledge but don’t know where to apply it. Let’s take Champaran meat, for example. No one had heard of this dish about five years ago being served in restaurants. It’s a rustic dish that’s eaten in households in Bihar; it was not meant for a restaurant. Dishes like these have always excited me, and during my travels, I wrote down the recipe. Dhamaka gave me an opportunity to go back to these regional stars.

Dhamaka's Champaran Meat, a mutton dish from Bihar. (Photo: Paul McDonough)

You’ve hit the right spot when it comes to presenting Indian food to a global audience. What is it like to showcase your creations to Indian diners during this tour?

You know a lot of Indians have mentioned to us that they don’t get this food anywhere, even in cities like Delhi. We believe that people don’t want it, but they really enjoy it. Dhamaka has been a big learning for us. For instance, we serve the food in the same dish in which it is cooked. Have you eaten piping hot rice served in a pressure cooker on your table? The rice remains hot for 20 minutes, even after opening it. It may sound little, but these are things that make a huge difference.

What are some of your favourite things that will be served on the menu in India?

Baingan bharta and saag, both will be a part of the menu. I call them my muse.

Street food is integral to the menus you curate. What’s your favourite chaat?

Being a Bombay boy, I love bhel puri and sev puri. I also seekh kebabs as street food.