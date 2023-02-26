 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
'Diners don’t get this food anywhere, even in cities like Delhi': Chef Chintan Pandya of New York’s Unapologetic Foods

Geetika Sachdev
Feb 26, 2023 / 11:20 AM IST

Chef Chintan Pandya, who is in India for the Dhamaka India Tour, presented by Masters of Marriott Bonvoy and Culinary Culture, talks about his journey and more.

(Clockwise from left) Chef Chintan Pandya (Photo courtesy of Unapologetic Foods); Dhamaka restaurant's exterior (Photo: Will Ellis); food spread at Dhamaka (Photo: Adam Friedlander)

Overseas, butter chicken and saag paneer may be the "stars" of Indian cuisine, but they’re perceived to be heavy and rich, particularly by a global audience. Breaking this bubble are chef Chintan Pandya and restaurateur Roni Mazumdar of New York’s Unapologetic Foods, a group that’s behind some of the most celebrated restaurants like Adda, Semma, Masalawala, and Dhamaka, among others.

The "crazy" duo (yes, they call themselves that) set out to serve unpretentious, homestyle Indian food in a foreign land, and ended up being celebrated for the "big risk". What makes them different? For one, they don’t serve rock-hard paneer (something that’s pretty common in the US) that will break their guest’s teeth. Jokes aside, the two wanted to bring the rarely talked-about regions of India to the forefront through their culinary creations.

Chef and partner Chintan Pandya (left) and restaurateur Roni Mazumdar in the dining room at Dhamaka at Essex Street Market on the Lower East Side, New York City, the US. (Photo: Clay Williams, courtesy Unapologetic Foods)

Not only was Dhamaka adjudged the No.1 restaurant on the New York Times New Restaurants List 2021, chef Pandya also bagged the prestigious James Beard Foundation Award for best chef — New York in 2022. What’s more, they are the only Indian restaurateurs to be a part of the New York State Restaurant Association.