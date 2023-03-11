 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Your Driver is Waiting book review: A debut novel influenced by Martin Scorsese’s Taxi Driver

Sanjay Sipahimalani
Mar 11, 2023 / 10:04 AM IST

Many films have been inspired by novels. Priya Guns’s Your Driver is Waiting is inspired by a film.

Paul Schrader’s script for Martin Scorsese’s Taxi Driver opens with an arresting description of Travis Bickle, the main character. He “seems to have wandered in from a land where it is always cold”. Behind the smile, around his dark eyes, and in his gaunt cheeks, “one can see the ominous stains caused by a life of private fear, emptiness and loneliness”.

This could well be a portrait of Damani, the protagonist of Priya Guns’s debut novel, Your Driver is Waiting. The correspondence doesn’t end there. Damani drives a taxi day and night, picking up passengers whom she views with disdain or sympathy. She looks out at the world with anger and despair, lifts weights with savage dedication and, at one point, shaves her head.

While Taxi Driver may have been an inspiration, Your Driver is Waiting is much more than a retelling. If the trauma of the Vietnam War was the filter through which Bickle viewed the world, Guns’s heroine is a product of contemporary times. Her environment is that of inequality, liberal activism, and corporate greed.