 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsTrendsLifestyle

Book review | 'Grave Intentions', a cosy crime mystery set in Bundelkhand

Madhavi S. Mahadevan
Feb 19, 2023 / 05:07 PM IST

Already known for his corporate thrillers, RV Raman, at the leading-edge of the whodunit trend, who launched his investigator, Harith Athreya, in 'A Will To Kill' in 2019, returns with 'Grave Intentions (A Harith Athreya Mystery)'.

Bundelkhand. (Photo: Shruti Singh via Unsplash)

Published in 1841, American author Edgar Allan Poe’s short story, The Murders in the Rue Morgue, created literary history. In Monsieur Auguste Dupin, readers recognised a new fictional character, the gentleman detective. The story also heralded a new genre, the locked room murder mystery aka the puzzle-whodunit. Writing at a time when rapid urbanisation had led to social upheaval, Poe’s story, set in Paris, struck an immediate chord with readers for the cool, elegant deductive reasoning, or "ratiocination" — a term Poe invented — employed to solve the mystery. The themes reflected the zeitgeist: newspapers had started to report on the rising crime rates in the city; to deal with the new challenges, the police force was modernising and relying on forensic science to solve crimes. In this scenario, the amateur detective symbolised the brains versus brawn approach that appealed to readers. It prompted two British authors, living in very different eras, to construct their own versions of the gentleman detective. Arthur Conan Doyle, writing in the 1850s, created the London-based Sherlock Holmes. Seventy years afterwards, Agatha Christie’s Hercule Poirot, a Belgian immigrant, made his appearance in her first novel, The Mysterious Affair At Styles (1920), marking the Golden Age of Crime Fiction.

Grave Intentions (A Harith Athreya Mystery) by RV Raman (2023, Pushkin Press, 288 pages, Rs 499)

Setting it right

A century later, cosy crime, a sub-genre of which Christie was undoubtedly the queen, has transplanted on India soil with mixed success. Though there have been successful avatars of the gentleman detective in Bangla — Feluda and Byomkesh Bakshi — fiction writers in English have tended to model their sleuths on the American private investigator first made popular by Raymond Chandler and Dashiell Hammett. He is the cynical, hardboiled loner whose beat is usually within the mean streets of the big city. However, the pattern is changing once again and the classic detective, who lives in the city but travels to the countryside to solve mysteries, has made a comeback.