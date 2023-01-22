 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Author Aanchal Malhotra: ‘The transition from historian to novelist was extremely difficult for me to do’

Deepali Singh
Jan 22, 2023 / 02:27 PM IST

The oral historian sets her first fiction novel The Book of Everlasting Things against the backdrop of the Partition of India, a subject she has written about extensively in her two critically-acclaimed non-fiction books.

Author Aanchal Malhotra. (Photo courtesy the writer)

A small snippet of a story that her mother told Aanchal Malhotra about her grandfather, stayed with the author only to take shape in the form of her very first fiction novel. The Book of Everlasting Things: A Novel (2022, HarperCollins, 472 pages, Rs 799) is the love story of Samir, a Hindu perfumer and Firdaus, a Muslim calligrapher but it is also a story of families torn apart during the Partition of the country in 1947. The burning of Lahore not only distances the lovers, it also sets Samir on a path on evoking memories with smells, and in the process unearthing certain truths about his uncle Vivek who served as a soldier in France during World War I.

'The Book of Everlasting Things: A Novel' (2022).

Delhi-based Malhotra, 32, an oral historian who has earlier published two books — Remnants of a Separation (2017) and In the Language of Remembering: The Inheritance of Partition (2022) — to great acclaim, delves into the making of this historical romance and why she found it far more challenging than any writing she has done. Edited excerpts:

Can you tell us when and how this book took birth?

It was at the end of 2016, even before Remnants of a Separation (her first book) came out. I started writing it in March 2017. I don’t think I could have written it without writing the other two books. There were a lot of nuances that went into thinking about this; all the finer details. The beginning came from a small story my mother told me about my grandfather who was a chemist by profession. He would get extra samples of different essences like rose, apricot and apple among others which he would pour into the water of the air cooler and the entire house would be suffused with a singular smell. I found it really amorous, romantic and innocent. It stuck with me and, I think, that’s where the character of Vivek came from. He was very much based on that and anchored on that memory.

Author Karan Mahajan once said that there is a kind of self-hypnosis that happens in fiction that allows you to enter the landscapes you may not otherwise be able to enter with your thinking brain, and I think he was right. We were talking about why the city of Lahore enters his fiction and he says he can’t reason it out. It’s just part of him and, maybe, fiction is like that. You start to make associations and one thread becomes another until it becomes a cluster. I cannot explain how a story completely comes together. It is my first novel and it was far more challenging to write than non-fiction; more so for me, because I was writing about people’s lives from start to finish. The transition from historian to novelist was extremely difficult for me to do. Fiction is so expansive, unpredictable and so difficult but so much fun when you get things right. It is still difficult for me to imagine that I have built a world.