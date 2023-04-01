 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
April Fool's Day: Pranks corporates play

Shinie Antony
Apr 01, 2023 / 07:55 AM IST

Lay’s India once announced chips in a no-share pack, installed with fingerprint sensors. Amazon launched Petlexa, to have Alexa chat with dogs and cats. And remember Expedia's tickets to Mars?

A successful fooling operation involves a high level of strategy and showmanship. (Photo by Midhun Joy via Pexels)

Despite the many reasons attributed to the origin of April Fool’s Day, most of them are as inane as the occasion demands. Perhaps it began as a weapon of nonsense against grumpy and grouchy folks who flaunted their grimness and gravity. Whatever be the reason, we all have our traditional brush with the day, either as perpetrator or as a victim. Very early on we must decide who we are – the one who pulls a leg or the one whose leg gets pulled.

The Fool card in tarot is either unnumbered or considered zero, and while playing cards there’s the Joker. The meanings for these in tarot or a deck of cards vary, veering into good and bad. The fool in Shakespeare’s plays has a special role, bursting into comments that are the truth; he is elevated by his wisdom over those with education and social standing. Jesters – or stand-up comedians as they are known today – have to outwit their audience. The fool, therefore, is not always a sucker or a loser; the label is even an empowerment, a licence to not play by society’s rules.

In Indian films the word ‘fool’ was amply used to convey that the speaker is irritated and convent-educated. While Tamil cinema preferred ‘rascal’, Malayalam films used ‘you fool’ liberally and shrilly across eras. The word has been tucked into many a song and dance, including Connie Francis’ old hit Everybody’s Somebody’s Fool. You can recognise the fool by his rushing in where angels fear to tread.