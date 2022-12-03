 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Haven for Indian vegetarians in Zürich: World’s oldest vegetarian restaurant is reinventing itself

Bindu Gopal Rao
Dec 03, 2022 / 03:58 AM IST

Haus Hiltl in Zurich is the world’s oldest vegetarian restaurant in the world and, in its 124 years of existence, it is making a compelling case for vegetarianism.

Haus Hiltl in Zurich was founded in 1898. (Photo: Hiltl AG via Wikimedia Commons)

Being a vegetarian, when I first heard of Haus Hiltl a few years ago, the concept of a vegetarian restaurant sounded like music to my ears. And as I headed to Sihlstrasse, I was blown away to find a buffet of over 100 pure vegetarian dishes, that you can pay for by weight! Yes, you read that right, this is also part of the restaurant’s strategy to curtail food wastage.

Haus Hiltl in Zurich now. (Photo: Adrian Michael via Wikimedia Commons)

Currently run by the fourth generation, there is little wonder then that the restaurant holds the Guinness World Records as the world’s oldest continuously run vegetarian restaurant. Rolf Hiltl, the restaurant CEO, says, “my great grandfather was a tailor who lived close to Munich and being from a poor family, he came to Zürich looking for work. He was diagnosed with arthritis, which he got from eating too much meat and he could not move his fingers any more. That is when he was asked to change his diet and he shifted to a vegetarian diet for three months eating at ‘Vegetarierheim & Abstinenzcafé’ and soon his arthritis was gone. He was the only customer and he fell in love with the head chef and took over the restaurant and today we have an entry in the Guinness Book of World Records for the oldest still existing restaurant run by the same family.”

The Hiltl Academy teaches how to cook vegan and vegetarian dishes, which is not taught in culinary schools there. (Photo: Bindu Gopal Rao)

While the entrance to the restaurant is the same from 1898, the restaurant has grown and serves over a thousand people every day across 20 restaurants in Switzerland. The interesting aspect about this place is the Academy which is a showcase of what they do, where they teach how to cook vegan and vegetarian dishes, which is not taught in culinary schools there. Rolf’s grandmother incidentally attended the World Vegetarian Congress, as a delegate from Switzerland in 1952 and learnt about Indian cuisine. The academy has images of her with former Indian Prime Minister, Morarji Desai. In fact, she started serving Indian vegetarian food after she returned from that trip.

The restaurant is also doing its bit to encourage plant-based eating. (Photo: Bindu Gopal Rao)