Looking back at a literary year that never was

Sanjay Sipahimalani
Dec 31, 2022 / 09:38 AM IST

An imaginary report on a utopian 2022 in the world of books and reading.

Imagine an uptick in reading and a downtrend in streaming. (Representational photo: Martin Péchy via Pexels)

What a year it’s been. More people read and discussed books than ever before, and every streaming service and social media platform reported dwindling activity. Vast throngs of shoppers were spotted in bookstores day and night.

Governments across the world agreed that book bans made no sense. Ideas were openly discussed, and people were encouraged to make up their own minds. Once they got used to this, there was no going back.

Several measures were put into place to foster this supportive environment. For example, those who wanted to discuss controversial books were first asked to sit for a test to ascertain whether they had read the books in the first place.

Independent bookstores thrived, and several new ones were launched in towns and cities everywhere. Bankers fell over themselves to give loans to bookstore owners who needed them. Grants were set up by public and private bodies for the same purpose.

Online bookstores agreed not to indulge in discounting or other unfair trade practices. Chain bookstores followed suit. Libraries flourished, too. New ones were set up and existing ones were expanded. Children, their parents, and others became frequent visitors, and librarians and archivists were held up as social superheroes.

People stopped making snobbish distinctions between print books, e-books, and audiobooks. They agreed that all of them were valid mediums, and the one chosen at a specific time depended on the nature of the book and the circumstances of reading. The same applied to genres, be it romance, SF, thrillers or anything else.