Why readers should read like writers

Sanjay Sipahimalani
Dec 17, 2022 / 08:22 AM IST

Being alert to the elements that go into writing a book makes the experience of reading even more pleasurable.

Author Toni Morrison speaking on 50 years of Chinua Achebe's 'Things Fall Apart' in February 2008. (Photo by Angela Radulescu via Wikimedia Commons 2.0)

Writing and reading are not all that distinct for a writer, says Toni Morrison in her Playing in the Dark. “Both exercises require being alert and ready for unaccountable beauty,” she goes on, “for the intricateness or simple elegance of the writer’s imagination, for the world that imagination evokes”.

Both activities, then, require being mindful of how imagination asserts or sabotages itself. That is why most writers are readers first. Consciously or not, they look for the ways in which language and craft throw a net over the world.

This is evidently worthwhile for writers, but what about the rest of us garden-variety readers? What do we gain by reading like writers?

To begin with, as Francine Prose puts it in Reading Like A Writer, it shows how words are the raw material from which books are crafted. Close reading, she emphasises, reveals “the seemingly obvious but oddly underappreciated fact that language is the medium we use in much the same way a composer uses notes, the way a painter uses paint”.

An echo of this comes in the form of Gandhi’s observations when making editorial decisions for Indian Opinion in South Africa. As Isabel Hofmeyr’s book on his time there points out, his advice was that “you must get into the habit of looking intensely at words, and assuring yourself of their meaning, syllable by syllable—nay, letter by letter”. For him, this way of reading was like mining, seeking gold in “little fissures”.

From words come sentences. In Several Short Sentences About Writing, Verlyn Klinkenborg asserts that writers need to pay attention to the decisions embedded in each one. After all, “what you write—what you send out into the world to be read—is the residue of the choices and decisions you make.”