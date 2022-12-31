 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsTrendsLifestyle

Tribute: Vivienne Westwood, sartorial birth mother of Punk, always made a statement

Danish Khan
Dec 31, 2022 / 06:17 PM IST

Vivienne Westwood was already an OBE when 'Sex and The City' beamed one of her wedding dresses to the world.

Sarah Jessica Parker in a Vivienne Westwood wedding dress for 'Sex and The City'; and Vivienne Westwood (centre) at an October 2015 show in the UK. (Photos: Twitter/@MVMNoticias and Wikimedia Commons 4.0)

Vivienne Westwood who passed away on Thursday at 81 was the avant-garde designer of the British fashion industry with unrivalled charisma that went beyond the confines of designer stores and runways. She was the “sartorial birth-mother” of Punk, but much of her illustrious career was marked by the contradiction of espousing anti-establishment values while fitting the norms of being part of the very same establishment.

Westwood vociferously campaigned for the environment and climate, advocating that the Victorian era that ushered in the industrial revolution was a recipe for disaster in current times. She also stood against fracking and for Julian Assange to be freed. Westwood’s wide range of activism ran parallel along with her designs labelled outlandish by critics, but held by admirers as informed by history. She once said her aim is to make the poor look rich and the rich look poor.

Vivienne Westwood (File photo: Manfred Werner/Tsui via Wikimedia Commons 3.0)

Westwood was born in Derbyshire, East Midlands to a greengrocer father and a mother who worked in the mill. Having lived through World War II restrictions and rationing, Westwood came to embrace frugality as a virtue and necessity which continued to guide her everyday life. Her parents moved to London after they bought a post office business, settling down in Harrow, which provided the base for a provincial family to seek integration with sprawling London.

She began her working life as a primary schoolteacher in London, but graduated to fashion after coming in contact with Malcolm McLaren, who managed the band Sex Pistols, and later became a music mogul. By then she had separated from her first husband Derek Westwood, and teamed up with McLaren to open a boutique in 1971, calling it Let It Rock. The name was later changed to Too Fast to Live, Too Young to Die; Sex; World’s End. Westwood pioneered anti-establishment messages with sexually explicit images. Biker jackets and graffitied T-shirts bought the couple fame but also cops who charged them with public indecency.

In 1981, the couple got their first runway in London, showcasing their Pirate collection garnering shock and astonishment as it announced what a post-Punk era would look like. Personally, though, it brought separation, and forced Westwood to hone her skills beyond the use of the humble sewing machine in her modest flat. With help from family and friends, she managed her finances and brought her own reading of history to popular fashion. The post-punk aesthetic had to signify the end of the hippie movement, but there was also the imperative to continue with the eccentricity.

Westwood rode the wave of nostalgia, parading corsets, refashioning Harris Tweeds and taking a deeper plunge into the high-fashion world. Her original Boucher corsets command a minimum of £5,000, although moderately priced versions have been made available considering the high demand and aspirational value attached to it. She continued to make waves across the Atlantic and Europe, and found a huge clientele in Japan. In her biography she noted: “The only reason I am in fashion is to destroy the word ‘conformity’.”