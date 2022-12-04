 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
The five best fiction books of 2022

The Conversation
Dec 04, 2022 / 10:14 AM IST

Our academics have read hundreds of books this year and out of those, we have managed to pluck these five.

(Graphic by The Conversation)

In 2022, we saw Annie Ernaux win the Nobel prize for literature for her uncompromising writing about her experiences. Shehan Karunatilaka won the Booker prize for his darkly comic Sri Lankan political satire, The Seven Moons of Maali Almeida.

There were also a series of screen adaptations and spin-offs that brought us back to some of our favourite books. The new Lord of the Rings series Rings of Power gave fans an opportunity to delve further into Middle Earth, discovering all the lore and world building that Tolkien meticulously laid out in his books.

Netflix also took on the challenge of adapting D.H. Lawrence’s searing tale of passion across the class divide, Lady Chatterley’s Lover. The film is a sweet love story but the book is a powerful thing worth reading, especially in our climate of strikes.

It was a year of great reading, so choosing the best fiction released in 2022 was a difficult feat. Our academics have read hundreds of books this year and out of those, we have managed to pluck these five.

Glory by NoViolet Bulawayo

Set in the animal kingdom of Jidada, Glory begins with a coup that ousts the “Old Horse”, bringing an end to his 40-year rule. Hope quickly turns to despair, however, as corrupt leader is replaced by corrupt leader.