The deliberately slow business of hand lettering

For Bengaluru-based creative entrepreneur Aparna Ramachandran, the art of writing was always an emotional release. Even when she was working as a financial analyst at a global research and analytics firm in Mumbai until a few years ago.

"This was a time when I was going through a soul-searching exercise – I would scribble my thoughts on little post-its and paste them on my wall. Gradually, the writing turned into doodling. It still wasn't hand lettering but I realised I enjoyed this," said Ramachandran, founder, The Milestones Studio.

After quitting her corporate job, Ramachandran got married and moved to Bengaluru with her husband in 2018. Like several to-be brides, she spent hours on Pinterest prepping for her wedding – this is when she stumbled upon the art of hand lettering.

"After my wedding, I realised I could do hand lettering. At that point, I was freelancing with one of the biggest wedding planners in Delhi. I was organising weddings for my friends, and it dawned upon me that personalising the event meant words," she said.

From a professional lens

Although hand lettering became her passion, Ramachandran always knew she wanted to turn it into a profitable business. She spent her time learning from an online community, enhancing her skill, and absorbing the nitty-gritties of the profession. This is what instilled confidence in her to build it as a business.

In late 2019, The Milestones Studio started getting noticed, as they began showcasing their work at public events. This is when Ramachandran realised the power of storytelling – at this juncture, she knew there was nothing else she wanted to do.

Today, they handcraft wall plates, hand letter customized messages, and deliver them to your doorstep.

"Through the first wave of the pandemic, I began working on my website, and thereafter, focused on social media. Our plan was to tour the country in 2020-21, but things turned around and we had to quickly switch gears," she revealed.

The story was a little different for Sanjana Chatlani, founder, The Bombay Lettering Company, whose tryst with calligraphy was through her stint in the luxury brand space. When a calligrapher visited her workspace, she was so taken up by the art that she decided to dabble in it professionally.

"I started with a style called pointed pen calligraphy and a traditional script from England called copperplate calligraphy, which I am known for. I was juggling both work and calligraphy, and never thought I would quit my job. After doing it as a side hustle for over a year, I realised I was making more money doing this. That's when I decided to take it up as a profession," she shared.

Covid-19: A catalyst

Home decor as a niche has become increasingly popular over the years, but Ramachandran believes Covid-19 gave it the necessary push, since people spent most of their time at home during the lockdowns.

"Having unique products helped us tap into the gifting segment. Our pieces also reflected positive messaging and during such times when things are not the best, reading beautiful words can help to uplift you. When you see words like gratitude and abundance, it is nothing short of meditative," she shared.

Chatlani, too, is of the view that the pandemic catapulted her business to success. Until Covid-19 hit, she would offer calligraphy classes online, but they transitioned to online workshops in no time. Since commissioned work took a beating, she had to pivot and find new ways to earn.

"I also feel that the pandemic forced us to bring down the size of events. Here's the silver lining – if you have fewer people, you can go all out and personalise everything you can, and make it more special," she added.

Diwali tags from The Bombay Lettering Company.

An exercise in mindfulness

For Ramachandran, hand lettering has also proved to be therapeutic and meditative in several ways. In fact, she embraced the art form, when she was going through an all-time low in her life.

"Learning upstrokes and downstrokes, and doing the same thing over and over again is rejuvenating. I would listen to podcasts alongside, and there was nothing else to distract me," she added.

Chatlani said calligraphy has transformed her as an individual, instilling certain values that she plans to hold onto for life. "While I do more calligraphy than hand lettering, which is more technical, it has taught me to be more patient. It's a slow art form that makes you realise that you need to live in the moment. We believe that every upward stroke is an inhale and every downward stroke is an exhale, so breathing is involved. Calligraphy has impacted all areas of my life in a positive way," she said.

There's no denying that art forms like hand lettering and calligraphy have a positive impact on mental health, and there are several studies that are testimony to c this.

According to Akanksha Singh Chandele, a holistic trauma therapist and arts-based therapy practitioner, when someone is heavily stressed, indulging in expressive arts can help engage our senses. This encourages us to attend to what we are doing. "Creative activities are particularly helpful during times when people find it tough to put words to difficult feelings and emotions. They give voice to our feelings without necessarily putting them into language. It is a non-threatening way towards greater self-awareness," she concluded.