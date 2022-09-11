The best smart cameras to secure your home

Home surveillance was once a cumbersome task. Clunky equipment and wires with no easy way to keep tabs on surveillance footage. Smart cameras have changed the game as our homes get smarter and more smart gadgets integrate seamlessly into our lifestyles.

While most residential apartments have upped their security game with increased camera surveillance, smart cameras come into play beyond public areas, and owners of independent homes, businesses or smaller apartment societies without surveillance can install them easily. These cams also offer better app integration, allowing you to use your smartphone to keep tabs when you’re travelling or away from home.

Consider these factors to pick the right security smart cam for you:

Geared for the elements? If you’re likely to place the camera in an outdoor location, look for water-resistant cameras with an IP certification that can survive the occasional drizzle and extreme heat.

Camera resolution: Check out the specs of the camera and the field of view. Some cameras offer a wide-angle view for more coverage that can be vital for outdoor locations. There are also cameras that offer intruder alerts or ‘new person’ sighting alerts that spot new faces that are not already logged in to your camera.

Memory: This comes into play when you’re likely to be away for a long holiday. You will need additional data storage to record more footage.

Camera specs: Your type of installation will determine whether you need to go wireless or install a camera with wires. Some cameras also incorporate built-in microphones for additional security.

The best smart cameras

Google Nest Cam (Battery) with Tata Play Secure: Google’s new Nest Cam seamlessly integrates with your smartphone backed by Tata Play’s subscription-based service. The Nest Cam is about 3.27-inches wide and sticks to the base with a magnetic connector. It’s quite secure and the base is easy to install, should you choose a wall mounted option. It’s IP54-certified, ready for splashes from the rain. The Nest cam offers a 130-degree diagonal field of view, 6X digital zoom, two-way audio and delivers clear visuals, thanks to a 1080P camera. (Rs 11,999 onwards)

Google Nest Cam (Battery)

Realme Smart Cam 360°: Offers integration with a screen Alexa device, allowing you to use voice controls. Equipped with WDR technology, this cam offers a wider dynamic range (WDR) that lets you see more details in the shadows. 3D noise reducing algorithms can reduce noise in the video in poor lighting conditions while the edge distortion correction algorithm makes the picture more natural. Realme also claims that the Full Colour in Low light feature allows the camera to retain the original colour in the video even in low light. Additional security features include AI motion detection monitor with real-time alarm. (Rs 2,999)

Realme Smart Cam 360°

Qubo Smart Outdoor Camera: It works particularly well for outdoor locations with its IP65 rating. This outdoor wi-fi cam features a 1080p FHD camera with an ultra-wide lens (110-degree field of view). A built-in microphone offers 2-way talk back while the infrared night vision offers extra visibility. The cam is designed to work with Alexa and Google Assistant and also offers an intruder alarm system. The smart security camera has Advanced AI capabilities that can smartly detect and notify whenever a person is detected. You can also ring an automatic loud siren in case of an intrusion. The cam also offers a unique face mask detection feature that notifies you if a visitor to your house is not wearing a face mask. (Rs 3,190)

Qubo Smart Outdoor Camera

Mi Home Security Camera 360°: It comes with a dual motorhead that enables the camera to rotate and capture a full 360° horizontal view and 96° vertical view. Mi promises better visibility in the dark with the f2.1 aperture and the 8-bulb 940nm infrared illuminator. It’s kitted with a 2MP, 1080p resolution camera with a wide dynamic range (WDR). Distant backgrounds are more clear and detailed. Mi claims that with a combination of deep learning technology and focused optimisations of algorithms and network software, the camera can determine when to alert you on your smartphone. You can also fast-forward recorded video footage at 2x/4x/16x speed. The camera can be installed in an inverted position with a minor camera setting change. (Rs 3,199)

Mi Home Security Camera 360°

Zeb-Smart Cam 102: A great budget option with support for Micro SD cards up to 128GB. Zebronics also offers a cloud storage option. Installation and monitoring is a breeze with the Zeb home app. The 2MP, 1080p indoor camera offers wide dynamic range, night mode and a 5 meter infrared range motion detection. There’s a handy talk back feature with 2 Way Audio, built-in mic and speaker, the camera also offers advanced motion detection (Rs 1,999)

Zeb-Smart Cam 102