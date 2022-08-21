The Assa House review: A slice of France in Goa

Formal cooking techniques, fresh ingredients, simple flavours and aesthetic presentation. The Assa House has a simplicity, both in atmosphere and food.

In its homey interiors in striking black and white, owners Nitin Wagh, Riya and Shubham Sethia promise a fine-dining experience with a range of French dishes.

Ambience and décor

There may be a sense of déjà vu at first, as this place, like many other restaurants in Goa, is housed in a Portuguese villa, but this one is decidedly different. It is expansive yet cosy, chic yet informal.

This 45-cover, attractive French restaurant, with all the hallmarks of a French bistro, is casual and inviting and much like a neighbourhood bistro in its vibe too.

The décor is subtle and stylish, with white marble table tops and comfy chairs in black and white.

The seating is spread across three areas - an outdoor area, indoor and a bar section with high tables and bar stools. Diners are welcome to sit at a table or at the bar, if a convivial experience is what they are seeking.

Food

Décor aside, the menu includes exciting dishes, some seasonal, with traditional French flavours, artistically presented.

Alexis Gielbaum, former chef of Slink & Bardot and Soufflé, has planned and conceptualised the menu; the execution is handled by his team, headed by Sous Chef Sumit Savardekar.

The menu is an interesting mix of rustic French food and modern dishes – soups, entrees, mains, pastas and desserts. The menu may not run into pages, but there is enough and more to satiate all your cravings of French food.

Vegetarians have several options to choose from - we recommend the Truffle pappardelle & Tomme cream, and Spring vegetables Mille-Feuille.

Of course, the menu retains the Classic French Onion soup, Steak Tartare and Crème Brulee.

My order

The Truffled Mushroom Velouté looked enticing, but I decided to skip it for the Blue & Goat Cheese éclair: its appearance maybe bijou, but the flavours are real and distinct, and I was glad that French cuisine is so cheese-centric.

The Baked Camembert, unfortunately, paled in comparison, as the raw honey accentuates the sweetness, almost overpowering the palate. The accompanying bread, olive oil and herbed butter, don’t help.

Fish & Chips Dassa - The beer-battered fried fish on a bed of brown butter spinach is a delight. A hearty portion, it is replete with textures. The crunch, gives way to the melt-in-the-mouth Sea bass and the accompaniments- Tartare sauce, French fries - complete the picture.

The Pan Fried Chicken is sweetish and moreish, with a black garlic jus, along and creamy potatoes. Non-vegetarians also have the options of 7-Hours Lamb Confit and Beef Fillet.

The bar menu is exhaustive, with innovative cocktails like Cherry on the cake, Palorita, Flat Bubbles. And of course there are wines and spirits galore, to keep you in high spirits.

French desserts are my weakness and I can’t wait to relish the Paris Brest. It surpasses my expectations. A masterpiece in technique. The almond hazelnut praline creamy mousse and choux pastry are perfect.

There is Baked Alaska and Baba Au Rhum too. The Crème Brulee, which comes in different flavours each day, has got to wait until my next visit.

The service is warm and efficient, and the staff is articulate and alert.

Where: House no.127/1, survey no. 123, 9, Assagao, Goa 403507

Phone: + 91 9920995443

Timings: Dinner: 7pm- 11.30pm

Lunch on weekends- 12.30-3.30pm. Tuesdays closed.

Meal for Two: Rs 4,000, approx including alcohol