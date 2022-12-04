 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Poet-diplomat Abhay K: 'The love poem Monsoon was intended to be an eco-poem from the beginning'

Pallavi Singh
Dec 04, 2022 / 03:09 PM IST

Poet and diplomat Abhay K's new book-length poem 'Monsoon', connecting India and Madagascar, is a poetic nudge on climate action. It borrows the messenger poem tradition to speak of love, longing, ecology, myths, and history to drive home a pertinent message of our times.

Poet-diplomat Abhay K.

Abhay K is a diplomat and a poet. Self-confessedly, he says this often has meant that diplomats have seen him more as a poet and poets have perceived him more as a diplomat. With his newest literary offering Monsoon: A Poem of Love and Longing (Sahitya Akademi), a poem of 150 quatrains, he brings both the sides together with profound messages on diversity and ecology that spans continents. He does it gently, with vivid sketches of bounteous nature that exists all around us. In referring to ecology both in mythology and in the present, the poet reminds us of the treasures in the wild that run the risk of becoming mere myths with the passage of time. Monsoon is a love poem, but it is also a climate poem, and a tribute to shared histories and cultures.

The poem traces the journey of the south-west monsoon from Madagascar, an island country off the coast of East Africa, to the Himalayas in the Indian subcontinent and back. The poet, who has earlier translated Kalidasa’s ancient Sanskrit epics Meghadūta and Ritusamhara into English, draws on the lyric poem Meghadūta for Monsoon. Meghadūta sees a spirit sending a message of love to his lover with the help of a passing cloud. In Monsoon, Abhay continues the tradition of the messenger poem, he writes in the preface: "Monsoon seemed to me as a perfect messenger to carry my message from Madagascar to my beloved in Srinagar with its origin near Madagascar in April and its journey across the Indian Ocean and the Indian subcontinent to reach the high Himalayas in June every year before retreating to Madagascar after September."

But the similarity ends here. Abhay’s Monsoon, as he himself explains, is broader than Meghadūta not only in scope but also in the poetic technique. "While Meghadūta covers the journey of clouds from Ramagiri hills in central India to the mythical city of Alkapuri near Mount Kailash, Monsoon covers a much wider canvas stretching from Madagascar to the Himalayas. Meghadūta has 111 stanzas of four lines each written in Mandākrāntā meter, whereas Monsoon is a quatrain or ruba’I of 150 stanzas written in free verse," he writes in preface to Monsoon.

Monsoon is rich with mythical references, but is at once contemporary, lyrically detailing the ecological, cultural and culinary diversity of places that the monsoon touches upon during the course of its journey that covers the Indian ocean islands of Madagascar, Réunion, Mauritius, Seychelles, Zanzibar, Maldives, Sri Lanka, and Andaman & Nicobar, among others. In the poet’s eyes, several places we have come to associate with colonial history or historical conflicts, such as Jaffna or Koggala in Sri Lanka for instance, are also seen with a fresh eye that invokes beauty and hope. Read the following stanzas, for instance:

'Monsoon: A Poem of Love and Longing', by Abhay K (Sahitya Akademi, 70 pages, Rs 110).

in May you’ll arrive in Sri Lanka