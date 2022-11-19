 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsTrendsLifestyle

Old Monk chai, and India’s love affair with dark rum

Mini Ribeiro
Nov 19, 2022 / 08:03 PM IST

After gin, made-in-India rum is coming into the spotlight - travelling to clubs, personal bars and a chai ki dukaan in Goa.

India has come a full circle where drinking rum is concerned. (Image: Jaikishan via Unsplash)

Distilled for the Armed Forces, Hercules Rum had a small but committed following. Then Old Monk came along, and dark rum found a newer audience and equally committed set who wouldn't drink anything else and said as much - at office parties, family gatherings and college reunions.

Speaking of college reunions, in the 1970 and ’80s, these were synonymous with the mosaic designed, stocky glass bottle of Old Monk Rum, which sold approximately 8 million bottles annually at peak. The sales may have declined over the years, but the nostalgia and popularity still linger.

A tea stall operator at Café Aguada, on Sinquerim Beach, Goa, now adds rum to their speciality tandoori smoked tea. Explains Arvind, the brain behind this creation, “This is no ordinary tea, but is made using my special home-made chai masala comprising nine spices. As kids, my mother gave this to us in winter to combat a cold. I replicated her idea and what better rum than Old Monk?”

[video width="640" height="352" mp4="https://images.moneycontrol.com/static-mcnews/2022/11/VID-20221110-WA0017.mp4"][/video]

Old Monk reigned supreme for decades, till others came along, especially after import restrictions were eased. Until recently, rum was considered, as the spirit of choice in eastern and southern India, but geographical boundaries no longer exist for drinkers.

Not surprising as, South Asia is considered one of the largest consumers of rum across the globe, with India and the Philippines having the highest number of consumers.