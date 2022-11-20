 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
My Family and Other Globalizers | How not to make young children self-sufficient

Pallavi Aiyar
Nov 20, 2022 / 12:15 PM IST

The availability of more adult hands to help out with kids in India also means that there is generally less urgency in pushing children to be independent.

Reliable daycare is another reason that children in Europe are less spoilt than in many other parts of the world. (Representational image: Tanaphong Toochinda via Unsplash)

Note to readers: My Family and Other Globalizers is a weekly parenting column on bringing up global citizens.

In my pre-motherhood days, I have to confess to ambiguous feelings about little children in general. I found puppies sweeter and adults more companiable. Babies drooled and toddlers ran amok far too much for my liking. Indian children seemed to be the worst offenders: shrieking on planes, demanding chocolate, and refusing to stay in their seats in restaurants.

In contrast, children in Europe came across as better mannered. My younger son, Nico was born in Brussels, the Belgian capital. In this city, I regularly encountered vomit stain-free mothers with coiffured hair, dining out in cafes with three children, all under the age of five, without anyone in the group developing hypertension over the course of the meal. Ten-month-old babies would gummily self-feed healthy finger foods like avocado chunks. Older toddlers might have the occasional tantrum, but these were usually mild and met with some studied ignoring by the adults, until they faded into contented gurgles.

My children, on the other hand, had tantrums reminiscent of a goat in imminent danger of being slaughtered. And all our mealtimes ended with me covered in more goo, than had actually been ingested by the boys. The boys might have been half Indian genetically, but they were fully Indian when it came to behaviour.

I wondered: did brats not exist in Europe?

Some of the divergences were obviously rooted in differential attitudes, and circumstances related to raising children. In India, for example, sugar was not equated with Satan, as it had come to be in the West. Many parents still fed their kids makhan, roti, cheeni, while slurping back chai sweetened with tablespoons of sugar themselves.