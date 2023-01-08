 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Leadership guru Robin Sharma's 5 must-make New Year resolutions

Anjali Kochhar
Jan 08, 2023 / 09:19 PM IST

Don't think of new resolutions every year. Leadership coach Robin Sharma presents an alternative.

Robin Sharma is the author of 'The Monk Who Sold His Ferrari' and 'The 5AM Club', among other books.

A week into the New Year, we are standing by our resolutions. Every year comes with a new energy that drives a person a step closer to a renewed version of themselves.

However, to think of new resolutions every year is a task in itself. To make things easier, we spoke to international writer Robin Sharma, on a recent India visit. Excerpts from a conversation.

Join the 5 a.m. club: Becoming a part of the 5 a.m. club requires a person to wake up early and follow the 20/20/20 rule of twenty minutes exercise, twenty minutes planning or journaling and twenty minutes of study.

This concept was mentioned in Sharma’s bestseller The 5 AM Club: Own Your Morning, Elevate Your Life.

Sharma says this routine helps to maximize productivity, activate your best health and bulletproof your serenity in this age of overwhelming complexity.

People have made Facebook and Instagram groups to help each other follow the 20-20-20 rule. Because simple as it may sound, it is not easy to fall into a new routine. Sharma believes that it takes 66 days to become consistent in doing something.